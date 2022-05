STUTTGART, AR — Farmers and Merchants Bank is pleased to welcome Katie Shay Schneider to the role of Community Development Officer for the Mountain Home market. Though new to the financial industry, Schneider’s ties to community development and the Mountain Home area run deep. Her professional experience includes fundraising and strategic communications along with volunteer and donor management at entities such as the Food Bank of North Central Arkansas, Operation Food Search in St. Louis and Citadel Broadcasting in Little Rock. Most recently, she served as the Marketing and Operations Director for the Mountain Home Chamber of Commerce.

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO