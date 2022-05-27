18-year-old turns himself into MPD for Gilliam murder

A Davenport man is behind bars after police say officers found a gun and packaged marijuana in his home after he assaulted a woman early Sunday. Derron Williams, 29, faces felony charges of felon in possession of a firearm and controlled substance violation, and a serious misdemeanor charge of domestic assault, court records say.
A 39-year-old Davenport woman faces multiple charges after police found heroin and crack cocaine in her home. Kayla Johnson faces two felony charges of controlled substance violation and possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent offense, court records say. Shortly after 5:45 a.m. Friday, members of the...
A 32-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after police say he hit two people in the head with the buttstock of a rifle. Jeremy Dora faces felony charges of control of a firearm by a felon, willful injury-causing bodily injury and assault while participating in a felony; an aggravated misdemeanor charge of use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime; and a serious misdemeanor of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness.
UPDATE: (May 30, 2022 – 11:26 a.m.) Michael Jaquan Robinson, 20, of Bettendorf, was arrested in conjunction with an early-morning chase incident Monday and charged with eluding, a felony charge; and possession of a controlled substance, a serious misdemeanor. The incident, according to arrest affidavits. When police tried to...
Warren Co., Ill- One person was injured in a single-vehicle accident Sunday, May 29th in Warren County. According to Illinois State Police, on Sunday at about 8:38 AM, a vehicle driven by 35-year-old Eric Hanson of Galesburg was traveling northbound on 140th Street just south of 160th Avenue in Warren County at a high rate of speed.
WARREN COUNTY, Ill. — A horse is dead after a Galesburg man crashed into it while driving in rural Warren County on Sunday morning. According to a release from the Illinois State Police, at about 8:38 a.m. on May 29, 35-year-old Eric Hanson was driving on 140th Street just south of 160th Avenue when he collided with a horse that was in the roadway.
A Galesburg man received an unknown injury following a crash Sunday morning in rural Warren County in which a horse was killed. According to a release from the Illinois State Police, a 2012 Black Chevrolet 2500 HD pickup truck being driven by 35-year-old Eric E. Hanson was northbound on 140th Street, to the south of Cameron.
Galesburg Police on Wednesday, May 25th, responded to the area of Crestview Drive and North Lake Storey Road for a report of a pick-up truck doing donuts on the soccer fields causing extensive damage. An ATV was also causing damage to the soccer fields. The caller was also able to provide the police with the truck’s make, model, and license plate number. Later on Wednesday, the truck was spotted in the 500 block of Clark Street and police made contact with 19-year-old Tyler Zimmerman who wouldn’t provide officers with much information. On Thursday, May 26th, officers were called back to the residence for a medical call – a male subject had apparent rib injuries and couldn’t breathe. Zimmerman, 18-year-old Colton Newman of Alexis, and the injured 18-year-old Dante Quick of Cambridge initially told police Quick fell from the roof causing his injuries. Newman and Quick were initially attempting to hide from the police. After officers questioned the three, Zimmerman finally admitted that they tore up the soccer field and Quick sustained the injury while on the ATV. Quick was taken to OSF St. Mary Medical Center for treatment. Tyler Zimmerman, Colton Newman, and Dante Quick were each charged with Reckless Driving and also face Class 3 Felony charges of Criminal Damage to Property.
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (WHBF) — Rock Island Police said they are searching for a “dangerous fugitive” in connection to a fatal shooting last Sunday in Rock Island. An arrest warrant was issued for Terrionce C. Kitchen for first-degree murder following the shooting death of 19-year-old Dasavion Foster. Foster was found around 2:55 p.m. May 22 in the 1000 block of 15th street. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating after a car crashed into a building in the 1400 block of 4th Street early Tuesday. According to a TV6 crew on the scene, 4th Street is blocked at Washington Street. Details are still limited at this time. This is...
Davenport police are investigating a shots fired call in the 1000 block of West 6th Street. The incident was reported at 8:40 p.m. Saturday. Police located and collected numerous spent shell casings, bullets and other evidence from the street and sidewalk in front of 1024 W. 6th St. Police said...
WARREN CO., Ill. (KWQC) - A horse was killed, and a man injured after a single vehicle accident in Warren County Sunday morning, according to Illinois State Police. Officials say police responded near the intersection of 140th Street and 160th avenue at about 8:38 a.m. Sunday. According to a press release, officers on the scene found the driver of a 2012 Black Chevrolet pickup truck, 35-year-old Eric E. Hanson of Galesburg, who was sent to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Through the first half of 2022, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force and other local agencies have worked on a methamphetamine trafficking investigation. Three felony arrests have been made in May based on the investigative findings. On May 13th, 39-year-old Mitchell Grelk of Farmington was arrested and charged with Conspiracy to Deliver over five grams of Methamphetamine, a Class B felony and Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, less than five grams, a Class C felony.
Iowa City Police responded to a shots fired call on the Ped Mall early Saturday morning. According to the ICPD Daily Activity Log, a caller reported shots fired in front of The Fieldhouse on South Dubuque Street just after 1:45am. Just before 2am a second caller reported finding a shell in the alley behind the bar.
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — One person has been killed in a traffic accident on Memorial Day in Quincy. The accident happened at 12th and Locust streets around 8:30 a.m. The Illinois State Police have been contacted to do a traffic crash reconstruction at that scene. The intersection at 12th and Locust was closed for several hours during the investigation.
Allegedly stealing the keys out of a running car, then fleeing from police has led to the arrest of an Iowa City woman. Iowa City Police were called to the Graduate Hotel on South Dubuque Street just before 1:15 Saturday morning for a motorist who had allegedly been attacked by four subjects who then stole the keys from his running vehicle. One suspect, 19-year-old Jamella Cheeks of East Court Street, was spotted running east toward the East Burlington Street Kum & Go.
MONMOUTH, Ill. (KWQC) - A Monmouth man turned himself in Wednesday in connection to the shooting that killed 26-year-old Romel Gilliam, according to police. Spencer Sage, 18, is charged with 1st degree murder, according to Monmouth police. He is being held in the Warren County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
An investigation is underway after 15 people were injured in a boat fire Saturday afternoon at a LaSalle County marina, according to Illinois State Police. The fire was reported at approximately 4:26 p.m. at Spring Brook Marina, 623 W. River Dr. in Seneca, approximately 11 miles west of Morris. A total of 17 people were on the boat when the fire erupted, and 14 of the passengers sustained injuries, according to police.
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline police are investigating a shooting on May 14 that injured one person. Officers were in the 13th Street and 13th Avenue area to clear people after tavern closing about 3:02 a.m., according to the East Moline Police Department. While on foot police said they heard multiple gunshots in the area.
The Dixon Police Department has released the identities of the victims of the fatal crash Thursday morning on Franklin Grove Road. The Department reports that 65-year-old Terry Strege of Ashton received the fatal injuries from the crash. From the initial investigation, Terry Strege was driving a Toyota sedan eastbound on...
Comments / 0