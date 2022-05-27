Intoxicated Galesburg man arrested after found on rooftop of Weinberg Arcade.

Galesburg Police on Wednesday, May 25th, responded to the area of Crestview Drive and North Lake Storey Road for a report of a pick-up truck doing donuts on the soccer fields causing extensive damage. An ATV was also causing damage to the soccer fields. The caller was also able to provide the police with the truck’s make, model, and license plate number. Later on Wednesday, the truck was spotted in the 500 block of Clark Street and police made contact with 19-year-old Tyler Zimmerman who wouldn’t provide officers with much information. On Thursday, May 26th, officers were called back to the residence for a medical call – a male subject had apparent rib injuries and couldn’t breathe. Zimmerman, 18-year-old Colton Newman of Alexis, and the injured 18-year-old Dante Quick of Cambridge initially told police Quick fell from the roof causing his injuries. Newman and Quick were initially attempting to hide from the police. After officers questioned the three, Zimmerman finally admitted that they tore up the soccer field and Quick sustained the injury while on the ATV. Quick was taken to OSF St. Mary Medical Center for treatment. Tyler Zimmerman, Colton Newman, and Dante Quick were each charged with Reckless Driving and also face Class 3 Felony charges of Criminal Damage to Property.

