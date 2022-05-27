Intoxicated Galesburg man arrested after found on rooftop of Weinberg Arcade.
Galesburg Police just before 8:30 pm on Sunday, May 22nd, responded to the Weinberg Arcade in downtown Galesburg for a well-being check. Dispatch advised officers a male subject had climbed the fire...
A 39-year-old Davenport woman faces multiple charges after police found heroin and crack cocaine in her home. Kayla Johnson faces two felony charges of controlled substance violation and possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent offense, court records say. Shortly after 5:45 a.m. Friday, members of the...
PEORIA, Ill. — We’re learning more about a fatal motorcycle crash in Peoria over the Memorial Day weekend. According to a news release from Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood’s office, the Peoria Police Department was called out for a single vehicle motorcycle crash around 9:15 p.m. Saturday.
Galesburg Police on Wednesday, May 25th, responded to the area of Crestview Drive and North Lake Storey Road for a report of a pick-up truck doing donuts on the soccer fields causing extensive damage. An ATV was also causing damage to the soccer fields. The caller was also able to provide the police with the truck’s make, model, and license plate number. Later on Wednesday, the truck was spotted in the 500 block of Clark Street and police made contact with 19-year-old Tyler Zimmerman who wouldn’t provide officers with much information. On Thursday, May 26th, officers were called back to the residence for a medical call – a male subject had apparent rib injuries and couldn’t breathe. Zimmerman, 18-year-old Colton Newman of Alexis, and the injured 18-year-old Dante Quick of Cambridge initially told police Quick fell from the roof causing his injuries. Newman and Quick were initially attempting to hide from the police. After officers questioned the three, Zimmerman finally admitted that they tore up the soccer field and Quick sustained the injury while on the ATV. Quick was taken to OSF St. Mary Medical Center for treatment. Tyler Zimmerman, Colton Newman, and Dante Quick were each charged with Reckless Driving and also face Class 3 Felony charges of Criminal Damage to Property.
A Davenport man is behind bars after police say officers found a gun and packaged marijuana in his home after he assaulted a woman early Sunday. Derron Williams, 29, faces felony charges of felon in possession of a firearm and controlled substance violation, and a serious misdemeanor charge of domestic assault, court records say.
An 18-year-old Davenport man who faces a charge of attempted murder will be tried as an adult, court records say. Anthanious Kelly, who turned 18 on Monday, was 17 at the time of the incident that happened shortly before 11 a.m. Dec. 31, 2021, court records say. He faces charges of attempted murder, willful injury and felon in possession of a firearm, court documents say.
UPDATE: (May 30, 2022 – 11:26 a.m.) Michael Jaquan Robinson, 20, of Bettendorf, was arrested in conjunction with an early-morning chase incident Monday and charged with eluding, a felony charge; and possession of a controlled substance, a serious misdemeanor. The incident, according to arrest affidavits. When police tried to...
A Galesburg man received an unknown injury following a crash Sunday morning in rural Warren County in which a horse was killed. According to a release from the Illinois State Police, a 2012 Black Chevrolet 2500 HD pickup truck being driven by 35-year-old Eric E. Hanson was northbound on 140th Street, to the south of Cameron.
Through the first half of 2022, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force and other local agencies have worked on a methamphetamine trafficking investigation. Three felony arrests have been made in May based on the investigative findings. On May 13th, 39-year-old Mitchell Grelk of Farmington was arrested and charged with Conspiracy to Deliver over five grams of Methamphetamine, a Class B felony and Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, less than five grams, a Class C felony.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria Police officer suffered minor injuries after being involved in a crash just before 1:30 Monday morning. An officer on scene told WMBD a car ran a red light at the intersection of Hamilton Blvd. and NE Monroe St., striking the squad car. The...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating after a car crashed into a building in the 1400 block of 4th Street early Tuesday. According to a TV6 crew on the scene, 4th Street is blocked at Washington Street. Details are still limited at this time. This is...
A 32-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after police say he hit two people in the head with the buttstock of a rifle. Jeremy Dora faces felony charges of control of a firearm by a felon, willful injury-causing bodily injury and assault while participating in a felony; an aggravated misdemeanor charge of use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime; and a serious misdemeanor of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness.
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A Peoria man has died from injuries he suffered in a weekend motorcycle crash. The crash happened about 9:15 p.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of North Saymore Lane. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said Harold O. Walters, 49, of East McClure Avenue died...
WARREN CO., Ill. (KWQC) - A horse was killed, and a man injured after a single vehicle accident in Warren County Sunday morning, according to Illinois State Police. Officials say police responded near the intersection of 140th Street and 160th avenue at about 8:38 a.m. Sunday. According to a press release, officers on the scene found the driver of a 2012 Black Chevrolet pickup truck, 35-year-old Eric E. Hanson of Galesburg, who was sent to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Davenport police are investigating a shots fired call in the 1000 block of West 6th Street. The incident was reported at 8:40 p.m. Saturday. Police located and collected numerous spent shell casings, bullets and other evidence from the street and sidewalk in front of 1024 W. 6th St. Police said...
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed one man is dead from the Summer Camp Music Festival at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe. He was found outside the grounds in the parking area, Harwood said. The coroner’s office was notified at 9:45 a.m. Sunday morning.
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — One person has been killed in a traffic accident on Memorial Day in Quincy. The accident happened at 12th and Locust streets around 8:30 a.m. The Illinois State Police have been contacted to do a traffic crash reconstruction at that scene. The intersection at 12th and Locust was closed for several hours during the investigation.
QUINCY — A woman was pronounced dead Monday morning at the scene of a crash between a truck and an SUV at the intersection of 12th and Locust. The Quincy Police Department, Adams County Sheriff’s Department, Adams County Ambulance and the Quincy Fire Department were dispatched to 12th and Locust in reference to a traffic crash at approximately 8:27 a.m. An investigation revealed that a red 1999 Ford Ranger driven by Breeden Wike, 20, of 840 State was westbound and ran the red light at 12th and Locust. A blue 2009 Kia Sorento driven by a 39-year-old woman was traveling south on 12th Street and was struck by Wike’s truck in the driver’s side.
FULTON COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - An all-terrain vehicle crash in Fulton County Sunday night killed a teenage athlete from Canton. Lukas Goforth, who was 19, played baseball and football at Canton High School and stayed in the community to attend Spoon River College. Fulton County Coroner Steve Hines...
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A former Galesburg city councilwoman was found guilty Thursday of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, according to a media release. A sentencing hearing for Lindsay Hillary is set for Aug. 11. Hillary was pulled over for a traffic stop on May 7, 2021....
An investigation is underway after 15 people were injured in a boat fire Saturday afternoon at a LaSalle County marina, according to Illinois State Police. The fire was reported at approximately 4:26 p.m. at Spring Brook Marina, 623 W. River Dr. in Seneca, approximately 11 miles west of Morris. A total of 17 people were on the boat when the fire erupted, and 14 of the passengers sustained injuries, according to police.
