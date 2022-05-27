ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Intoxicated Galesburg man arrested after found on rooftop of Weinberg Arcade.

WGIL - Galesburg's news
WGIL - Galesburg's news
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Galesburg Police just before 8:30 pm on Sunday, May 22nd, responded to the Weinberg Arcade in downtown Galesburg for a well-being check. Dispatch advised officers a male subject had climbed the fire...

www.wgil.com

Comments / 0

Related
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect had heroin, crack cocaine, ecstasy, in her home

A 39-year-old Davenport woman faces multiple charges after police found heroin and crack cocaine in her home. Kayla Johnson faces two felony charges of controlled substance violation and possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent offense, court records say. Shortly after 5:45 a.m. Friday, members of the...
DAVENPORT, IA
1470 WMBD

One killed in Memorial Weekend motorcycle crash near Northwoods Mall

PEORIA, Ill. — We’re learning more about a fatal motorcycle crash in Peoria over the Memorial Day weekend. According to a news release from Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood’s office, the Peoria Police Department was called out for a single vehicle motorcycle crash around 9:15 p.m. Saturday.
PEORIA, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Trio of males arrested after damaging Lake Storey soccer fields in a truck and ATV

Galesburg Police on Wednesday, May 25th, responded to the area of Crestview Drive and North Lake Storey Road for a report of a pick-up truck doing donuts on the soccer fields causing extensive damage. An ATV was also causing damage to the soccer fields. The caller was also able to provide the police with the truck’s make, model, and license plate number. Later on Wednesday, the truck was spotted in the 500 block of Clark Street and police made contact with 19-year-old Tyler Zimmerman who wouldn’t provide officers with much information. On Thursday, May 26th, officers were called back to the residence for a medical call – a male subject had apparent rib injuries and couldn’t breathe. Zimmerman, 18-year-old Colton Newman of Alexis, and the injured 18-year-old Dante Quick of Cambridge initially told police Quick fell from the roof causing his injuries. Newman and Quick were initially attempting to hide from the police. After officers questioned the three, Zimmerman finally admitted that they tore up the soccer field and Quick sustained the injury while on the ATV. Quick was taken to OSF St. Mary Medical Center for treatment. Tyler Zimmerman, Colton Newman, and Dante Quick were each charged with Reckless Driving and also face Class 3 Felony charges of Criminal Damage to Property.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knox County, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Galesburg, IL
Galesburg, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Knox County, IL
ourquadcities.com

Documents: Suspect, 18, will be tried as adult in attempted-murder case

An 18-year-old Davenport man who faces a charge of attempted murder will be tried as an adult, court records say. Anthanious Kelly, who turned 18 on Monday, was 17 at the time of the incident that happened shortly before 11 a.m. Dec. 31, 2021, court records say. He faces charges of attempted murder, willful injury and felon in possession of a firearm, court documents say.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Bettendorf man faces charges after early-Monday chase

UPDATE: (May 30, 2022 – 11:26 a.m.) Michael Jaquan Robinson, 20, of Bettendorf, was arrested in conjunction with an early-morning chase incident Monday and charged with eluding, a felony charge; and possession of a controlled substance, a serious misdemeanor. The incident, according to arrest affidavits. When police tried to...
BETTENDORF, IA
kciiradio.com

Multi Agency Investigation Leads to Arrests

Through the first half of 2022, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force and other local agencies have worked on a methamphetamine trafficking investigation. Three felony arrests have been made in May based on the investigative findings. On May 13th, 39-year-old Mitchell Grelk of Farmington was arrested and charged with Conspiracy to Deliver over five grams of Methamphetamine, a Class B felony and Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, less than five grams, a Class C felony.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galesburg Police#The Weinberg Arcade#Knox County Sheriff
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria officer injured in early morning crash

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria Police officer suffered minor injuries after being involved in a crash just before 1:30 Monday morning. An officer on scene told WMBD a car ran a red light at the intersection of Hamilton Blvd. and NE Monroe St., striking the squad car. The...
PEORIA, IL
KWQC

Car hits building in early morning crash in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating after a car crashed into a building in the 1400 block of 4th Street early Tuesday. According to a TV6 crew on the scene, 4th Street is blocked at Washington Street. Details are still limited at this time. This is...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect injured 2 with rifle buttstock

A 32-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after police say he hit two people in the head with the buttstock of a rifle. Jeremy Dora faces felony charges of control of a firearm by a felon, willful injury-causing bodily injury and assault while participating in a felony; an aggravated misdemeanor charge of use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime; and a serious misdemeanor of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness.
DAVENPORT, IA
hoiabc.com

Peoria man dies after motorcycle crash Saturday night

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A Peoria man has died from injuries he suffered in a weekend motorcycle crash. The crash happened about 9:15 p.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of North Saymore Lane. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said Harold O. Walters, 49, of East McClure Avenue died...
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KWQC

Horse killed, man injured in single vehicle accident in Warren County

WARREN CO., Ill. (KWQC) - A horse was killed, and a man injured after a single vehicle accident in Warren County Sunday morning, according to Illinois State Police. Officials say police responded near the intersection of 140th Street and 160th avenue at about 8:38 a.m. Sunday. According to a press release, officers on the scene found the driver of a 2012 Black Chevrolet pickup truck, 35-year-old Eric E. Hanson of Galesburg, who was sent to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.
qctoday.com

Davenport police investigate shots fired incident

Davenport police are investigating a shots fired call in the 1000 block of West 6th Street. The incident was reported at 8:40 p.m. Saturday. Police located and collected numerous spent shell casings, bullets and other evidence from the street and sidewalk in front of 1024 W. 6th St. Police said...
Central Illinois Proud

One man dies at Summer Camp Sunday

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed one man is dead from the Summer Camp Music Festival at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe. He was found outside the grounds in the parking area, Harwood said. The coroner’s office was notified at 9:45 a.m. Sunday morning.
CHILLICOTHE, IL
khqa.com

One person killed in Quincy accident

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — One person has been killed in a traffic accident on Memorial Day in Quincy. The accident happened at 12th and Locust streets around 8:30 a.m. The Illinois State Police have been contacted to do a traffic crash reconstruction at that scene. The intersection at 12th and Locust was closed for several hours during the investigation.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Woman killed after crash between truck, SUV at intersection of 12th and Locust

QUINCY — A woman was pronounced dead Monday morning at the scene of a crash between a truck and an SUV at the intersection of 12th and Locust. The Quincy Police Department, Adams County Sheriff’s Department, Adams County Ambulance and the Quincy Fire Department were dispatched to 12th and Locust in reference to a traffic crash at approximately 8:27 a.m. An investigation revealed that a red 1999 Ford Ranger driven by Breeden Wike, 20, of 840 State was westbound and ran the red light at 12th and Locust. A blue 2009 Kia Sorento driven by a 39-year-old woman was traveling south on 12th Street and was struck by Wike’s truck in the driver’s side.
hoiabc.com

Local athlete dies in ATV crash

FULTON COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - An all-terrain vehicle crash in Fulton County Sunday night killed a teenage athlete from Canton. Lukas Goforth, who was 19, played baseball and football at Canton High School and stayed in the community to attend Spoon River College. Fulton County Coroner Steve Hines...
FULTON COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Former Galesburg councilwoman found guilty of possessing methamphetamine

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A former Galesburg city councilwoman was found guilty Thursday of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, according to a media release. A sentencing hearing for Lindsay Hillary is set for Aug. 11. Hillary was pulled over for a traffic stop on May 7, 2021....
NBC Chicago

15 Injured, 1 Seriously, in LaSalle County Boat Fire: State Police

An investigation is underway after 15 people were injured in a boat fire Saturday afternoon at a LaSalle County marina, according to Illinois State Police. The fire was reported at approximately 4:26 p.m. at Spring Brook Marina, 623 W. River Dr. in Seneca, approximately 11 miles west of Morris. A total of 17 people were on the boat when the fire erupted, and 14 of the passengers sustained injuries, according to police.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg, IL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
581K+
Views
ABOUT

Radio designed for the People of Galesburg. Local news, weather and sports for Galesburg, Illinois and surrounding area. Including all of Knox County as well as Warren County in West Central Illinois.

 http://www.wgil.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy