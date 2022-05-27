ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memorial Day Weekend Travel: Here's When Chicago Traffic Is Expected to Be the Worst

Cover picture for the articleTraveling this Memorial Day weekend? According to AAA, you're more than 39.2 million people hitting the road for it this year. And, thanks to inflation, gas, hotels and flights are all expected to be significantly more expensive. Here's a breakdown of what your travel expenses may be, what the...

NBC Chicago

Illinois' Largest Water Park Opens Next Weekend

It's nearly water park season in Illinois. On June 4, the state's largest waterpark, Raging Waves, will open for the season for its 15th year. The 58-acre Yorkville water park located at 4000 N. Bridge St., includes 32 water slides, a wave pool, three kiddie pool areas, a lazy river, 43 private cabanas, a six-lane mat racing water slide and more, a press release from the park says.
NBC Chicago

Chicago Ranked Among Cities With Most Expensive Commutes

Commuting has long been costly for the hundreds of thousands who head downtown Chicago daily. But it's especially the case currently, with the rising cost of gas prices. And now many employees are having to shell out money after working from home during the majority of the pandemic. But there's...
wmay.com

Illinois Gas Prices Hit All-Time High Over Holiday Weekend

Just in time for Memorial Day, gas prices are at an all-time high in Illinois. Triple A says the average price for regular unleaded hit a record $4.98 a gallon statewide on Sunday. The statewide average was driven up by prices in Chicago, which stood at $5.50 a gallon for regular unleaded Sunday, also a record.
Q985

The World’s First Indoor Amusement Park Was Based in Illinois

It was a combination mall and indoor amusement park and is known for being the "World's First Indoor Amusement Park." Old Chicago was the name and it was created by the architecture of Louis Sullivan, who opened the combo mall and amusement park in 1975. Old Chicago was created to bring people out of the city to enjoy shopping, a day of fun with rides (including three roller coasters), and eventually, a circus was added. However, in building Old Chicago Sullivan was over the budgeted amount he had to build the mall, there were major electric issues within the first few days of opening, and the death of a trapeze entertainment at the circus made it difficult for the mall to stay open.
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Chicago

Most Americans would agree that a good steak is one of the best meals ever. However, with so many steakhouses around nowadays is hard to pick one. Sure, you can make one at home, but we all like to go out from time to time and enjoy a nice meal at a restaurant. If you are looking for new steakhouses in Chicago, here is a list of 3 amazing places that serve delicious food and also have amazing atmosphere. All of them are great choices for both casual meals and special occasions.
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Gusty Monday night, storm risk Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Look for mostly clear skies with a gusty south wind Monday night. Lows will be warm in the low 70s. Tuesday will feature a breezy south wind and warm temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s. An isolated shower or storm is possible, but the best chance for rain arrives in the early evening. Storm chances increase during the evening hours on Tuesday as a cold front moves into the area. A few storms could be severe. Damaging winds and hail are the main concerns, but isolated tornadoes will also be possible. Storm chances decrease by late Tuesday evening. A lingering shower may be around Wednesday morning, then it will be partly cloudy and dry in the afternoon. Wednesday will be cool and breezy with highs in the low 70s. Temperatures remain in the 70s for the rest of the week, with small rain chances this weekend. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, windy and warm. Low 75° TUESDAY: Windy & very warm. Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with an isolated storm chance in the afternoon. Scattered evening storms likely. High: 87° WEDNESDAY: A morning shower, then partly cloudy, breezy and cooler. High 73°
CBS Chicago

Memorial Day beachgoers in Chicago upset when booze is confiscated

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People also packed the city's beaches on this Memorial Day.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reports beachgoers faced a lot of security when they got there as Chicago police confiscated several booze bottles as they were checking peoples' bags heading into North Avenue Beach.They're working to avoid a repeat of some of those chaotic gatherings that made headlines earlier this month. Two weeks ago, hundreds of kids spilled out of North Avenue Beach and started blocking traffic and even jumping off cars.In light of that, many people here today welcomed the heightened security. But not everyone was happy about...
WIFR

FIRST ALERT: Cold front to trigger storms, some strong, Tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As Memorial Day Weekends go, they really don’t get much better than this one. Aside from a few very quick sprinkles in a few spots Saturday, the Stateline was treated to warm, pleasant weather all weekend long, culminating in Monday’s hot, but certainly not humid, upper 80s to lower 90s.
1440 WROK

Could this Café be the Most Popular Breakfast Place in Illinois?

A website claims it has found the Most Popular Breakfast Spot in Illinois, I've never heard of this place before BUT the menu looks absolutely mouthwatering... Stacker.com has come out with a list of the Most Popular Breakfast Spot in Each State and they say that in Illinois that distinction belongs to a place called Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe. They say that Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe, which is located at 130 E Randolph Street in Chicago, has a 9 out of 10 ratings, and the site goes on to say...
NBC Chicago

Pixar Putt Mini Golf Now Open at Navy Pier in Chicago

A pop-up Pixar themed mini-golf course is now open in Chicago at Polk Bros. Park at Navy Pier. Drawing inspiration from Disney and Pixar movies, each of the 18-holes is themed after iconic movies, including “Toy Story,” “The Incredibles,” “Monsters, Inc.,” “Finding Nemo,” “Coco,” “Wall-E,” “Inside Out,” “Ratatouille,” “Soul,” “Up” and more.
a-z-animals.com

Why is Chicago Called “The Windy City”?

Nicknames can emerge in the most unexpected ways. Every state in the United States has a handle that usually highlights one of its most notable characteristics. Because of its abundance of prairie grass, Illinois is nicknamed “The Prairie State.” But, why is Chicago called the “Windy City”? Is it true that Chicago is windy, or is it merely a metaphor? If you’ve ever walked around Lake Michigan, you’ve probably noticed a stronger breeze along the water, but that’s not why Chicago is known as the windy city. So, whence did the nickname “windy city” originate?
wjol.com

COVID Cases Drop In Illinois

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File) COVID-19 cases are starting to drop in Illinois. State health officials reported just under 37-thousand cases over the past week on Friday. That is down from the more than 40-thousand cases reported the week before. Despite the decrease, 15 Illinois counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID, including Chicago, Cook County and the surrounding counties in northeastern Illinois.
