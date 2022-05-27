ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China's largest oil trader is hiring tankers to carry even more discounted Russian crude

By George Glover
Markets Insider
 4 days ago
Chinese oil giant Unipec has hired at least 10 more tankers to import eastern Russian crude, according to Bloomberg. Reuters
  • Western nations have shunned Russian oil, but China is importing 1.1 million barrels a day by sea.
  • Chinese oil giant Unipec has hired at least 10 tankers to transport Russian ESPO crude.
  • Russian oil trades at a significant discount to Brent and WTI.

