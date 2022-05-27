ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Higginsville, MO

NUMEROUS AREA RESIDENTS TAKE PART IN FLAG PLACEMENT EVENT AT MISSOURI STATE VETERANS’ CEMETERY IN HIGGINSVILLE

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough weather conditions were less than ideal, numerous area residents participated as volunteers placing U.S. flags on gravesites at the Missouri State Veterans’...

kmmo.com

SALINE COUNTY SUMMER FOOD PROGRAM BEGINS WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1

Powerhouse Community Development, in conjunction with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, has announced the Summer Meal plan for Saline County for individuals 18 and under. There will be several pickup locations throughout the county on weekdays from June 1 through August 31:. In Marshall- 11:30 a.m. to...
SALINE COUNTY, MO
tonyskansascity.com

Ur Local Swimming Hole Is Disgusting

For our friends on vacay . . . Here's a word of caution and a reminder that local holes are always treacherous. Take a peek at stinky danger and the constant danger of infection . . . The department has posted signs at both the beaches. "E. Coli is naturally...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Higginsville, MO
Missouri State
kmmo.com

MEMORIAL DAY SERVICES TO BE HELD IN SEVERAL AREA CEMETERIES

The Brunswick American Legion is holding several Memorial Day Services in area cemeteries on Monday, May 30. There will be four services beginning at different times. The first service is scheduled to be held at 9:30 a.m. at Keytesville City Cemetery, followed by a 10 a.m. service at Elliot Grove Cemetery. There is a service scheduled for 10:30 a.m. in McCullough Cemetery and a finals service at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery.
BRUNSWICK, MO
kmmo.com

SALINE COUNTY BARBECUE SCHEDULED FOR SATURDAY, JUNE 4

The 65th Annual Saline County Barbecue is set for Saturday, June 4, at three different locations. The cost is $10 per meal, with no advance ticket required. According to the Saline County Fair Association, sit-down meals are available from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on the Marshall Square; and from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the drive-thru locations on the Marshall Square, at Slater High School and at the Sweet Springs Car Wash.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
CJ Coombs

Historical Sauer Castle should be converted to a museum

Sauer Castle, Kansas City, KansasFatherStorm, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Although the architect of Sauer Castle is unknown, some say the style is similar to what well-known architect, Asa Beebe Cross, might have designed. The Sauer Castle was built between 1871 and 1873. The castle is located at 935 Shawnee Road in Kansas City, Kansas. It is in need of a lot of repairs and restoration.
KANSAS CITY, KS
kmmo.com

MARSHALL MUNICIPAL BAND CONCERT SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY, JUNE 2

During a recent meeting of the Saline County Commission, commissioners approved a request from the Marshall Municipal Band to conduct its concerts on the courthouse lawn this summer. The first of this summer’s concert series is scheduled for Thursday, June 2. All area residents are invited to come and...
MARSHALL, MO
kcur.org

Arabia Steamboat Museum may chart course to St. Charles, Missouri

One of Kansas City’s biggest tourist draws, the salvaged steamboat is poised to depart the City Market when its lease expires in 2026. The Arabia Steamboat Museum has been a staple in Kansas City’s River Market for more than 30 years but that could change. St. Charles, Missouri’s director of economic development, Mike Klinghammer, told KCUR that the city of St. Charles and the Arabia Steamboat’s owner, David Hawley, recently signed a letter of intent stating Hawley would work exclusively with the city over the next six months to develop a plan to move the museum to St. Charles.
KANSAS CITY, KS
kmmo.com

ELIZABETH “BETTY” ANN FELGAR

Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Felgar, age 90, of Bunceton, MO passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022, at University Hospital in Columbia, MO. She was born November 28, 1931, in Burlington, Iowa, to Elmer L. and Blanche (Burns) Anderson, who preceded her in death. Betty graduated from Sperry High School in Sperry, Iowa, in 1949 and went on to attend and graduate from Business School in Burlington, Iowa. Betty worked for the mayor of Burlington, Iowa and councilmen before her marriage to James “Jim” Felgar on February 21, 1954, in Mediapolis, Iowa. Betty and Jim were married for 59 years before his passing on April 3, 2013.
BUNCETON, MO
KMBC.com

Impact Day in Kansas City due to storms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — IMPACT DAY in Kansas City for your Memorial Day. There's a 20% chance of a brief shower and thunderstorm in the morning in KC. After 6:30 PM, there's a better chance of storms in Northeast KS and Northwest MO. These storms could produce, wind, hail and a brief tornado. High 88 Wind: South g40 MPH.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Three years since tornado outbreak that impacted Linwood, Kearney

Traveling Vietnam Wall brings visitors looking to honor service members’ sacrifices. While some people are celebrating Memorial Day weekend with cookouts, others are taking time to reflect on the holiday’s intended purpose: to honor service members who died in military service to the nation. Updated: 5 hours ago.
KEARNEY, MO
kcur.org

At Kansas City’s oldest Black high school, a new space finally celebrates history

At the grand opening of Lincoln College Preparatory Academy’s new alumni room on May 24, Ronald Walton got to see 20 years of work finally pay off. “There's a lot of history here that is unknown — put around the corner, put under the covers,” said Walton, who graduated in 1954, when it was called Lincoln High School. “It's just the way it is. But this is an effort to tell as much of that story, factually, as it can be told.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Shawnee woman killed in rural Missouri crash

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Shawnee, Kansas woman was killed and a man from Overland Park was injured after a late-night crash in rural Missouri. According to the crash report, the incident happened around 11 p.m. Saturday on Highway 32, three miles east of Lebanon, Missouri. The report indicates...
SHAWNEE, KS
KMZU

Swimmer seriously injured at Blue Springs Lake

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — A Kansas City man is seriously injured after diving into shallow water at Blue Springs Lake Saturday evening, May 29. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol report, Sean Sheridan, 36, dived from a pontoon boat and struck his head, just after 6:30 yesterday evening. Sheridan...
BLUE SPRINGS, MO

