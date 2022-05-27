ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Trump, GOP leaders hand NRA new relevance amid gun debate: The Note

By Jessie DiMartino
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UNZlA_0fsAjgET00

The TAKE with Rick Klein

The National Rifle Association is not the force it once was -- not with its financial woes and legal troubles, along with infighting and jostling for influence that have come with the changing political landscape.

Yet for at least one day, the NRA will be at the center of a raw debate -- and Friday promises to be quite the day ahead of an emotional if not combustible Memorial Day weekend. Former President Donald Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz are among the boldfaced GOP names whose presence at the NRA gathering in Houston will confer fresh relevance on the gun lobby. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to give a virtual address.

Geographically, they will be close -- at least by Texas standards -- to the grieving families of Uvalde, who will get a visit from President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Sunday. They might be too close emotionally for a large swath of Americans, including those represented by the range of advocacy groups planning to protest in favor of stronger gun laws near where the NRA is holding its first major in-person gathering since the pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aOVz7_0fsAjgET00
Marco Bello/Reuters - PHOTO: Texas Governor Gregg Abbott is accompanied by Senator Ted Cruz as he speaks to the media at Robb Elementary school, the day after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at the school in Uvalde, Texas, May 25, 2022.

The big question in Washington is whether the NRA point of view and the assumed views of its members matter to the bipartisan group of senators engaged in the umpteenth round of talks on the topic of guns. Those views could also resonate with leaders in both parties who have given those senators limited leeway in pursuing a compromise package.

The NRA has been tested before, with mixed recent results. The Manchin-Toomey bill has been effectively blocked for nearly a decade, first through the Obama years and then even after Trump himself oddly chided Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., for not going far enough because he was "afraid of the NRA" -- only to revert to his old, pro-gun position.

The more instructive recent example may be when the NRA failed to stop then-Gov. Rick Scott, R-Fla., from signing laws raising the minimum age for long-gun purchases to 21 and creating a red-flag judicial process after the Parkland shooting in 2018. (Scott, now the chairman of the National Senatorial Campaign Committee, is so far steering clear of bipartisan talks on gun control, despite his endorsement of a national red-flag law.)

This week that tested Trump's political sway, to decidedly mixed results, now closes with one of the most closely watched speeches of his post-presidency. If Republicans want to prove that other voices matter in messaging, even this close to the midterms, they'll have their chance.

The RUNDOWN with Averi Harper

Republicans have blocked a domestic terrorism bill that could have allowed for debate on gun violence in the wake of deadly mass shootings in Uvalde and Buffalo.

The Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act of 2022 passed the House in the aftermath of the horrific Buffalo grocery shooting , in which all victims killed were Black. Investigators have called the attack a hate crime.

Not a single Senate Republican voted in favor of the bill that aimed to make it easier for federal agencies to communicate in order to track domestic terrorism threats and take action to prevent violence. Some GOP senators said the proposed legislation was duplicative of other laws pertaining to terror, and some took issue with parts of the legislation that focus on tracking white nationalist activity, despite federal agencies like the FBI noting the growing threat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B8tvq_0fsAjgET00
Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images - PHOTO: Sen. John Cornyn attends a press conference at Uvalde High School, May 25, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas.

It highlights the challenge Democrats face in their efforts to address gun violence in a 50-50 Senate. Republicans have remained ardently opposed to gun-related measures. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer signaled openness to negotiation on the issue but tempered expectations, referring to "MAGA Republicans for whom no amount of gun violence, whether it's domestic terrorism, a school shooting, a neighborhood shooting, or something else, will ever, ever convince them to take any action."

A bipartisan group of senators did meet Thursday to determine if there is a path forward.

"I'm not interested in making a political statement. I'm not interested in the same old tired talking points," said Sen. John Cronyn, R-Texas. "I'm actually interested in what we can do to make the terrible events that occurred in Uvalde less likely in the future."

Even with the urgency of an elementary school massacre, successful negotiations are anything but guaranteed.

The TIP with Alisa Wiersema

Democrats head into the holiday weekend with two congressional races yet to be determined in Oregon and Texas as intraparty divisions take center stage in both states.

In Oregon, Rep. Kurt Schrader may have received one of just two presidential endorsements issued so far this year, but Biden's backing did not help him cinch a decided victory in the state's 5th Congressional District. The incumbent is currently trailing progressive challenger Jamie McLeod-Skinner while election officials wade through an ongoing process to verify damaged ballots. The election will be certified on June 13.

The battle for Texas' 28th Congressional District was poised to illustrate a response to national fallout over the Supreme Court's leaked opinion on Roe v. Wade, as incumbent Rep. Henry Cuellar -- the last anti-abortion Democrat in the House -- faced off with progressive immigration attorney Jessica Cisneros for a second time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05VSDO_0fsAjgET00
Veronica Cardenas/Reuters - PHOTO: Progressive Democrat Jessica Cisneros addresses her watch party attendees during her primary election runoff with U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar in Laredo, Texas, May 24, 2022.

As of Friday, Cuellar led Cisneros by fewer than 200 votes, and the margin separating the two candidates allows the losing candidate to request a recount no later than two days after all votes are tallied. The final vote count won't be available until next week after Tuesday's deadline for military and overseas ballots passes. Counties will then have until Thursday to tally their results and report them to the State Department. The campaign requesting a recount would also be required to put in deposits for the process to take place, and the cost is based in part on the number of Election Day polling places or precincts.

Although she currently trails Cuellar in the vote count, Cisneros has been fundraising for a "recount fund" but has not yet filed a petition to start the process. In a recent fundraising email following Tuesday's runoff, Cisneros blasted "Cuellar's corporate backers" whom she alleged would "spend as much money as they can on legal challenges, trying to muddy the waters and get as many of our votes thrown out as they can."

So far, Cuellar's campaign has not filed any legal challenges, but the race continues to expose fractures within the party. In an email with the subject line, "What the Democratic Party did in TX-28 is infuriating," Justice Democrats, a progressive group that backs Cisneros, blasted Democratic leadership for supporting Cuellar in the race.

"As we witness the end of Roe v. Wade and one horrific mass shooting after another, it's astonishing to see the Democratic Party dump resources into TX-28 to back an anti-abortion, NRA "A-rated" Democrat," the email said.

NUMBER OF THE DAY, powered by FiveThirtyEight

58. That's the share of Americans who said they supported stricter gun laws a week and a half later after the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. But as FiveThirtyEight's Geoffrey Skelley, Nathaniel Rakich and Elena Mejía write, there is often a huge surge in support for stricter gun laws following a mass shooting like the one that happened Tuesday in Uvalde , Texas. Read more from FiveThirtyEight on America's complicated relationship with stricter gun laws.

THE PLAYLIST

ABC News' "Start Here" Podcast. "Start Here" begins Friday morning with a special episode from ABC's Vika Aronson on the conflict Russian Americans are facing about their own heritage and identity as the war in Ukraine wages on. http://apple.co/2HPocUL

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW THIS WEEKEND

  • President Joe Biden addresses the United States Naval Academy's Class of 2022 graduation and commissioning ceremony at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland, at 10 a.m.
  • The National Rifle Association holds its 2022 annual meeting in Houston from Friday until Sunday. Speakers include NRA head Wayne LaPierre, former President Donald Trump and Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, among others.
  • ABC's "This Week with George Stephanopoulos " : Co-anchor Jonathan Karl goes one-on-one with Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn. Roundtable: Former DNC Chair and ABC News Contributor Donna Brazile , The New Yorker Staff Writer Susan Glasser , New York Times National Political Correspondent and Co-Author of "This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America's Future" Jonathan Martin , and National Review Editor and Bloomberg Opinion Columnist Ramesh Ponnuru.

Download the ABC News app and select "The Note" as an item of interest to receive the day's sharpest political analysis.

The Note is a daily ABC News feature that highlights the day's top stories in politics. Please check back on Tuesday following the Memorial Day holiday for the latest.

Comments / 9

Dave Strong
3d ago

They have no problem with other people pain as long as they get the money that the NRA is giving them. End of discussion.

Reply
11
Pam McKay
4d ago

Chuck Trump ……and all the rest!

Reply
14
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Laredo, TX
City
Buffalo, TX
State
Oregon State
Houston, TX
Elections
Houston, TX
Government
Local
Texas Elections
The Independent

Senator who has received $1m from NRA runs into a locked door trying to avoid Texas shooting questions

A United States senator who has taken more than $1m in donations from the National Rifle Association ran into a locked door as he tried to dodge gun control questions.Senator Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin, has received $1,269,486 from the gun rights group, according to the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence.Mr Johnson was asked about gun control by a CNN reporter the day after 19 students and two teachers were killed in a massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.The elected official stayed silent and tried tunsuccessfully to get into an office on Capitol Hill as...
UVALDE, TX
Cincinnati CityBeat

Guest Commentary: Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan Was Deeply Involved in Attempted Coup to Overturn 2020 Election

The net is tightening around Jimbo. As more damning text messages, testimony and phone call records encircle the pint-sized pol from Urbana, Jim Jordan should be breaking out in a cold sweat. The 4th District U.S. congressman should be squirming in his shirt sleeves with each new revelation trickling out about his behind-the-scenes treachery leading up to and including Jan. 6.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Donald Trump
POLITICO

Joe Manchin announced Wednesday that he would vote against a bill to provide abortion protections. That means not even a simple Senate majority will vote for it.

The West Virginia Democrat said the bill goes further than codifying Roe v. Wade. The latest: Joe Manchin opposes Democrats’ abortion rights bill the Senate is voting on Wednesday, ensuring that the legislation will not even receive a simple majority. The West Virginia Democrat, who generally supports abortion restrictions,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Nra#Texas Democratic Party#Texas Senate#Guns#Election Federal#Gop#Americans#Robb Elementary School
MSNBC

Secret plot busted: New Clarence Thomas scandal over wife’s efforts to override AZ votes for Biden

Republican activist Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, pushed Republican lawmakers in Arizona to cancel their own state’s votes for Joe Biden, arguing officials should override votes for Biden and replace them with a “clean slate of Electors,” according to emails obtained by the Washington Post. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the bombshell news, explaining that “even before the violence of the insurrection, this was planned as a coup through voter fraud.”May 20, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Law & Crime

‘Dire Consequences’: Justice Gorsuch Sides with Liberals Against Justice Barrett’s Majority Opinion in Immigration Case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled against immigrants seeking judicial review of mistakes and errors made by immigration agencies. In a 5-4 majority opinion, Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote that federal courts are categorically barred from considering such issues. “It is no secret that when processing applications, licenses, and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

ABC News

672K+
Followers
156K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy