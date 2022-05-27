ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MP calls BBC’s decision to partially ditch CBBC a ‘terrible legacy for the Tories’

By Harry Fletcher
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

The BBC has announced that CBBC and BBC Four are set to end as linear TV channels as the broadcaster moves its plans to become “digital-first”.

While the channel will remain for the next three years, it is expected to move onto the iPlayer in the future.

Since the news was announced this week, people have been sharing their memories of watching the channel as both children and as parents, expressing their regret at the decision.

Others have also been criticising the move, pointing out that many families will not have access to streaming services, meaning they’ll miss out on vital programming and educational resources.

Luke Pollard, who is Labour & Co-op Member of Parliament for Plymouth Sutton & Devonport, wrote: “I think I’m the only MP to have worked in children’s television and so let me say the decision to end broadcasting of CBBC on TV is awful. It’s a truly inclusive, vital and brilliant channel. It’s a terrible legacy for the Tories to have squeezed out kids TV imho.”

Another wrote: “I find this really sad, growing up my family only ever had freeview so channels like cbbc, citv and CBeebies were my whole childhood. I know majority of families do have Netflix etc now but can’t help feeling sad for the families who don’t and all the kids that will miss out.”

One more said: “Not all kids have access to streaming services, just as before the digital switchover in 2012 not all kids had access to CBBC and access to kid's TV slots on mainstream telly was necessary. this is really s** and shutting out largely working class kids from culture and education.”

It comes after Tim Davie announced to staff on Thursday that 1,000 jobs will be cut across the public-funded part of the corporation.

Davie told staff: “This is our moment to build a digital-first BBC. Something genuinely new, a Reithian organisation for the digital age, a positive force for the UK and the world.

“Independent, impartial, constantly innovating and serving all. A fresh, new, global digital media organisation which has never been seen before.

“Driven by the desire to make life and society better for our licence fee payers and customers in every corner of the UK and beyond. They want us to keep the BBC relevant and fight for something that in 2022 is more important than ever.

“To do that we need to evolve faster and embrace the huge shifts in the market around us.”

