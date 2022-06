Click here to read the full article. Daphne Oz may favor a polished, preppy style, but no one said that self-imposed dress code couldn’t include pajamas for daywear. The 36-year-old TV host and chef posted a mirror selfie yesterday showing off her outfit from the previous day on her Instagram Stories. In the photo, the daughter of Dr. Oz modeled the pair of marabou feather lilac pajamas in a New York City elevator. The springy silk-satin set featured feather trim around the cuffs and ankles, adding some glam flare. The $200 tailored silk pajamas are by Nadine Merabi, coming in several...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO