INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD says a person was shot and killed on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday. Around 11 a.m., police responded to a report of a person shot at 7000 Mariner Way. That’s on the west side of Indianapolis just north of Crawfordsville Road. IMPD says they found a person who had been shot. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 4 HOURS AGO