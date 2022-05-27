ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Shooting Investigation Underway in NE Miami Neighborhood

By NBC 6
NBC Miami
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are investigating an early morning shooting that took place Friday in a northeast Miami...

www.nbcmiami.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

Police Investigating Shooting Outside Margate Apartment Complex

Police are investigating a shooting outside an apartment complex in Margate late Monday night. Officers arrived at the scene outside 5740 Lakeside Drive around 11 p.m. after reports of a shooting in the area. Margate Police said a Special Response Team was called to the scene and a search was...
MARGATE, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Gardens PD investigating double shooting that left bullet hole in bystander’s window

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Miami Gardens police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured early Monday morning. The incident happened along NW 179 Street near 28 Court shortly before 2 a.m. According to Miami Gardens PD, when officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the hospital by paramedics. Investigators later learned a second man, who the victim fired at, was driven to the hospital by someone after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. “It was like boom, boom, boom, boom,” said Jamil Burroughs, who says she heard the gunshots. Another neighbor who woke up to the sound of gunshots showed CBS4 news a bullet hole left in the front window of his home. “We normally get up around that time to come into the kitchen,” said the man who did not want to be identified. “It shattered my cabinet and everything, luckily it didn’t go through the door,” he added. A dark colored sedan was towed away from the scene. Residents in the area say they hope the person who recklessly fired their gun is held responsible. “It makes me feel unsafe definitely,” said Burroughs.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
CBS Miami

Police investigate fatal, fiery crash in Pembroke Pines

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A fiery crash shut down a portion of Sheridan Street in Pembroke Pines early Tuesday morning. The incident happened near 136th Avenue just a few miles east of I-75. The driver somehow lost control and ended up crashing into a palm tree in the median before it burst into flames. Police said it happened at around 11:20 p.m. When officers arrived, they observed the vehicle fully engulfed in flames in the center median of Sheridan Street. Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue personnel extinguished the flames and the driver was subsequently located a dead person inside the vehicle. Police said their initial investigation revealed that the driver was traveling westbound on Sheridan Street when she lost control of the vehicle, striking a palm tree in the center median. Authorities believe speeding and alcohol use may have been factors in this crash. During the overnight hours, portions of Sheridan Street were temporarily closed as our officers conducted their investigation. Both the East and Westbound lanes of Sheridan St. have since re-opened. The investigation continues.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
WSVN-TV

Expensive hookah stolen from smoke shop in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A thief in South Florida stole an expensive hookah from Treehouse Smoke Shop in Hollywood. The owner of the shop said the man distracted him by inquiring about other items in the store when he made his move. “Basically, a guy came in and asked for...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
vnexplorer.net

Florida snipers cover rescue divers in alligator-filled Miami pond

A snipers gives cover to rescue divers in an alligator-filled pond. WSVN. Florida snipers gave cover for divers who jumped into an alligator-infested pond to search for a missing mother and son, according to reports. Nieves Matos, 80, and her son, Mario Laza, 56, were traveling along the Florida Turnpike...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Tires Stolen Off Cars at Pembroke Pines Apartment Complex

Neighbors in Pembroke Pines woke up Monday to find the tires were stolen right off their cars. It happened early morning at the Advenir at San Tropez apartments near Northwest 3rd Street and 78th Terrace. NBC 6 found at least three of the cars in different locations in the apartment's...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
NBC Miami

3 Injured in Fort Lauderdale Stabbing: Police

Police responded to reports of a stabbing in Fort Lauderdale early Saturday morning. The incident occurred at 1270 SW 28th Way at approximately 6:19 a.m, according to officials. According to original reports from FLPD, there were three victims wounded in a stabbing. At the scene, FLPD and FLFR were only...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Family Pleads for Answers 6 Years After Doral Mom and Daughter Disappeared

Family members are still searching for answers six years after a South Florida mother and her young daughter vanished without a trace. Liliana Moreno and her daughter Daniela were last seen on May 30, 2016, in or near the Home Depot on Okeechobee Road in Hialeah. At the time of their disappearance, Liliana was 41 years old and Daniella was 8 years old. They haven't been heard from since.
HIALEAH, FL
Click10.com

Man dies after shooting in Miami-Dade’s West Little River area

WEST LITTLE RIVER, Fla. – A man died after a shooting on Friday in Miami-Dade County’s West Little River neighborhood. The shooting was at about 6:20 p.m., near the intersection of Northwest 17th Avenue and Northwest 82nd Street, according to Detective Chris Thomas, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department.
WEST LITTLE RIVER, FL
cbs12.com

VIDEO: Car in canal, fire on land and at sea, and sucker punched

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — See the best videos from this week in news. Car ends up in canal, at least one hospitalized in Miami. At least one person has been hospitalized on Friday after a car ended up in a canal in Miami-Dade, according to CBS Miami.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police: 1 person shot, killed outside Hialeah music studio

HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police responded to a music studio Friday morning after a shooting was reported just outside the building. Alex Estevez who is part owner of the IMG recording studio at 2631 West 79th St. told Local 10 News photojournalist Dan Palma that a music producer who goes by the industry name ‘ugly’, was working in the studio throughout the night and came outside around 9:30 a.m. to wait for his Uber when he was shot.
HIALEAH, FL
NBC Miami

3-Year-Old Boy Fatally Drowns in Homestead Pond

Miami-Dade police are investigating the fatal drowning of a toddler in a body of water behind his family home on Friday. According to investigators, Homestead police responded to a residence in the 2100 block of NE 6th Street in reference to a missing child. At the scene, units requested the...
HOMESTEAD, FL
Click10.com

Construction worker falls to her death from South Florida condo

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Police say a 23-year-old construction worker fell to her death from a 13-floor balcony of a condominium complex in West Palm Beach. Delores Yamilety Martinez-Ponce was working Saturday morning at the La Clara condominium construction site when she fell. Police spokesman Mike Jachles says...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

