World

Queen news - live: Royal family to join in on jubilee lunches this bank holiday weekend (OLD)

By Laura Hampson and Kate Ng
The Independent
 2 days ago

The Queen is set to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June with a four-day bank holiday weekend.

The weekend, which will begin on Thursday 2 June and end on Sunday 5 June, will see several events take place involving members of the royal family .

These include Trooping the Colour, a Service of Thanksgiving, the Platinum beacons, a Platinum Jubilee pageant and a star-studded concert.

Prince Andrew is expected to attend the Service of Thanksgiving scheduled to take place at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday 3 June - marking the largest gathering of the royal family since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ’s wedding at Windsor Castle in 2018.

Members of the royal family are to share friendship, food and fun at special lunches to celebrate the Queen’s 70-year reign, with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall meeting guests at a feast at The Oval cricket ground, while the Earl and Countess of Wessex will join members of the local community in Windsor.

While the Queen has made mostly virtual appearances so far this year due to ongoing mobility issues, she has appeared at the Chelsea Flower show this week riding an electric buggy.

Buckingham Palace has said the Queen’s attendance at Jubilee weekend events aren’t likely to be confirmed until the day-of.

Follow our liveblog for all of the latest updates on the Queen as she prepares to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.

connie raede
5d ago

I admire the queen but the sight of Andrew makes me sick to my stomach. why does she continue to publicly drag him around?

The Independent

The Independent

