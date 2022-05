China, once the primary rival to Silicon Valley’s technology success, is now leading the global decline in venture capital investments. The value of venture deals in the country tumbled 44% to $24.7 billion in the first four months of the year, compared with a year earlier, according to data from the research firm Preqin. That’s almost twice the rate of decline in the US and nearly four times the pace of the global slide.

MARKETS ・ 17 HOURS AGO