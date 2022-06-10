Here are all the free games you can grab right now

There are lot of free games floating around there right now, from Epic's weekly freebies to publisher promos on Steam , GOG sale giveaways, and more. But staying on top of them all can be a real chore, and you might be missing out on some good stuff.

So we here at PC Gamer have decided to help, with this running list of every free game that crosses our screens. The goal is to help you find and claim games that usually cost money, so free-to-keep and temporary promotions will be included and noted as such, but free-to-play games and others that are normally free won't be—for that, be sure to take a look at our categorized breakdown of the best free PC games .

So, here's what we've got:

Time-limited:

Maneater - Grow from an adorable shark pup to a full-sized engine of watery vengeance in this shark RPG or "sharkPG" from Tripwire Interactive. Epic is also giving away the Rogue Company Year Two Season Three Epic Pack , which unlocks a character and weapon wrap, as well as 20K Battle Pass XP, in free-to-play shooter Rogue Company. (Epic, ends June 16)

- Grow from an adorable shark pup to a full-sized engine of watery vengeance in this shark RPG or "sharkPG" from Tripwire Interactive. Epic is also giving away the , which unlocks a character and weapon wrap, as well as 20K Battle Pass XP, in free-to-play shooter Rogue Company. (Epic, ends June 16) Street Fighter 2: The World Warrior - The Capcom Arcade Stadium normally only comes with 1943 -The Battle of Midway for free, with every other Capcom arcade classic as DLC. However, to promote the upcoming Capcom Arcade Stadium 2, right now you can grab Street Fighter 2 for zero dollars. (Steam, ends July 31)

- The Capcom Arcade Stadium normally only comes with 1943 -The Battle of Midway for free, with every other Capcom arcade classic as DLC. However, to promote the upcoming Capcom Arcade Stadium 2, right now you can grab Street Fighter 2 for zero dollars. (Steam, ends July 31) Tell Me Why - Celebrating Pride Month, this episodic adventure about a trans man returning to his home town in Alaska, is available for free all month. Tell My Why was made by Life is Strange developers Don't Nod Entertainment. (Steam, Microsoft Store, ends July 1)

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Free to keep:

Prime Gaming:

The games on Prime Gaming aren't technically free, since you need to be a subscriber in order to take advantage. But there's a lot on offer if you are, including in-game loot and starter packs for free-to-play games, so it's worth keeping tabs on.

Prime Gaming is included with Amazon Prime at $13 per month, or $120 per year; links to all included freebies are available at amazon.com .

Far Cry 4 Standard Edition (Ubisoft Connect, ends July 1)

(Ubisoft Connect, ends July 1) Escape from Monkey Island (Amazon Games App, ends July 1)

(Amazon Games App, ends July 1) WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship (Amazon Games App, ends July 1)

(Amazon Games App, ends July 1) Calico (Amazon Games App, ends July 1)

(Amazon Games App, ends July 1) Astrologaster (Amazon Games App, ends July 1)

(Amazon Games App, ends July 1) Across the Grooves (Amazon Games App, ends June 1)

We'll keep this list as comprehensive as we can, but if you spot something we haven't, let us know in the comments.