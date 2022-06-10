ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are all the free games you can grab right now

By Jody Macgregor
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago

There are lot of free games floating around there right now, from Epic's weekly freebies to publisher promos on Steam , GOG sale giveaways, and more. But staying on top of them all can be a real chore, and you might be missing out on some good stuff.

So we here at PC Gamer have decided to help, with this running list of every free game that crosses our screens. The goal is to help you find and claim games that usually cost money, so free-to-keep and temporary promotions will be included and noted as such, but free-to-play games and others that are normally free won't be—for that, be sure to take a look at our categorized breakdown of the best free PC games .

So, here's what we've got:

Time-limited:

  • Maneater - Grow from an adorable shark pup to a full-sized engine of watery vengeance in this shark RPG or "sharkPG" from Tripwire Interactive. Epic is also giving away the Rogue Company Year Two Season Three Epic Pack , which unlocks a character and weapon wrap, as well as 20K Battle Pass XP, in free-to-play shooter Rogue Company. (Epic, ends June 16)
  • Street Fighter 2: The World Warrior - The Capcom Arcade Stadium normally only comes with 1943 -The Battle of Midway for free, with every other Capcom arcade classic as DLC. However, to promote the upcoming Capcom Arcade Stadium 2, right now you can grab Street Fighter 2 for zero dollars. (Steam, ends July 31)
  • Tell Me Why - Celebrating Pride Month, this episodic adventure about a trans man returning to his home town in Alaska, is available for free all month. Tell My Why was made by Life is Strange developers Don't Nod Entertainment. (Steam, Microsoft Store, ends July 1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tIOgv_0fs8zfvV00

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Free to keep:

Prime Gaming:

The games on Prime Gaming aren't technically free, since you need to be a subscriber in order to take advantage. But there's a lot on offer if you are, including in-game loot and starter packs for free-to-play games, so it's worth keeping tabs on.

Prime Gaming is included with Amazon Prime at $13 per month, or $120 per year; links to all included freebies are available at amazon.com .

  • Far Cry 4 Standard Edition (Ubisoft Connect, ends July 1)
  • Escape from Monkey Island (Amazon Games App, ends July 1)
  • WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship (Amazon Games App, ends July 1)
  • Calico (Amazon Games App, ends July 1)
  • Astrologaster (Amazon Games App, ends July 1)
  • Across the Grooves (Amazon Games App, ends June 1)

We'll keep this list as comprehensive as we can, but if you spot something we haven't, let us know in the comments.

ComicBook

Xbox Insider Provides Disappointing Update on New Fable Game

Back in the summer of 2020, Xbox announced a new Fable game, which has been tentatively dubbed Fable 4 by many. At the time of the announcement, a CGI trailer was released and this is the only thing fans of the series have gotten since. In fact, not only has there been no follow-up media, but there hasn't been any follow-up information either. It's been a pretty long silence, and it looks set to continue.
VIDEO GAMES
Phone Arena

Walmart is selling Apple's 2020 iPad Air at an incredible price, but there's a catch

If you're a professional bargain hunter, odds are you've started saving for the impending Amazon Prime Day 2022 festival for at least a little while now. But if the e-commerce giant is unlikely to tempt you to spend any of that money early on "normal" non-Prime-exclusive deals, perhaps the competition will have better luck doing just that this weekend.
ELECTRONICS
The Kitchn

This Under $20 Amazon Organizer Saves So Much Cabinet and Counter Space — and It Has Over 10,000 Five-Star Reviews

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you’re anything like me, many parts of your kitchen (and I mean many) are constantly on the brink of chaos. One wrong move — a pan pulled out from the middle of the pile, a new addition to my cookware collection — and the whole house of cards that is my kitchen “organization” is falling to the ground.
SHOPPING
