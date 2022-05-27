ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

EXCLUSIVE Motor racing-Ecclestone denies arrest, says gun had no bullets

By Alan Baldwin
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LtFtX_0fs8wy3l00

MONACO, May 27 (Reuters) - Former Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone denied on Friday he had been arrested in Brazil and said an illegal gun found in his luggage before boarding a flight was never used and had no ammunition.

The 91-year-old Briton, now in Portugal, told Reuters a "silly, tiny little incident" had caused a lot of aggravation as he and his family tried to leave Sao Paulo by private plane on Wednesday night.

"I haven't had any publicity lately and I thought I ought to do something to get some," he joked in a telephone conversation.

Sao Paulo state public security office confirmed in a statement to Reuters on Thursday that a businessman was arrested for possession of a firearm at Campinas' airport, but did not name him directly. read more .

"I was never arrested," said Ecclestone, who does not speak Portuguese and confirmed that he had to pay 6,060 reais ($1,260) bail before being allowed to leave.

"They wanted it in local currency which we never had," he added. "So there was another drama trying to find the money. I was leaving the country, I didn't have any local money.

"It was a bleeding drama, unnecessary, over a nothing."

Ecclestone said he had bought the handgun, a LW Seecamp .32, from a Formula One mechanic or tyre man in Brazil years ago without ammunition and for use purely as a deterrent.

"They said you need something like this," he explained. "It might work if someone tried to mug you or something. So I bought it from the guy.

"I had it in the house and used to muck around with it if people came to visit me or something, we would joke around," he added.

The billionaire has a coffee plantation near Sao Paulo where he regularly spends time when not in Europe.

Ecclestone said he had been joking around with his son Ace and had left the gun in a shirt pocket and the people packing his luggage put it in a suitcase without being aware of the gun.

An airport scan then revealed the firearm, which had not been registered.

"It was never going to be shot, it never had any bullets so I never bothered to register it. I didn't know you had to," said Ecclestone.

The billionaire said he then spent from 8pm until 5am at the airport making statements and completing paperwork before leaving in the morning.

"It was good that they picked it up because if I'd come into Portugal and they'd found it, it would have been another mystery here," he said.

Ecclestone is married to Brazilian-born Fabiana Ecclestone, an FIA vice-president and member of the World Motor Sport Council.

Her mother Aparecida Schunck was kidnapped in Sao Paulo in 2016, with criminals demanding 120 million reais ($25.07 million) in ransom before she was freed nine days later in a police raid without any money being paid.

The Ecclestones attended several events in the South American country in May, including a local Stock Car race in the countryside near Sao Paulo and a meeting with triple world champion Nelson Piquet in Brasilia.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Shanghai morgue workers open a body bag to discover care home patient is ALIVE after he was mistakenly declared dead and loaded into a hearse amid Covid crisis engulfing city

Shanghai morgue workers reacted in a flustered disbelief when they discovered an elderly patient they were delivering to the morgue in a body bag was still alive. The incident took place in the metropolis' Putuo District on Sunday as Chinese authorities impose a merciless lockdown on the city's 25 million inhabitants in a bid to enforce their zero Covid policy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Disturbing development in mysterious disappearance of Aussie mum whose toddler was found wandering alone on a Mexican road - as burnt-out van linked to her abduction is discovered

A disturbing photo has emerged of a burnt-out van on the side of the road in Mexico as police desperately search for missing Australian mum Tahnee Shanks. The Mexican news outlet Por Esto published an image of the smouldering vehicle, which is now allegedly being held as evidence in the case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernie Ecclestone
Person
Nelson Piquet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motor Racing#Bullets#Motor Sport#Monaco#Formula#Campinas#Portuguese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Country
Portugal
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Plane takes 12 hours to fly from Dallas to LA

A recent American Airlines flight took 12 hours to fly between Dallas Fort Worth, Texas to Los Angeles, California – a trip that normally takes just over three hours.The worst part for frustrated passengers was that their intended destination had been Tokyo.The 28 May service to the Japanese capital was more than seven hours into its standard route to Narita airport and was flying over the North Pacific Ocean when it was forced to make a U-turn.“Weather conditions” were the cause of the disruption: more specifically, a volcanic eruption in Bezymianny, a peninsula off the east coast of east...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CarBuzz.com

New Bentleys Are So Heavy Owners Might Need A New License To Drive Them

In most countries, driving licenses are split into classifications. For example, here in America, you can have a license for a passenger vehicle, a motorcycle, or a commercial vehicle. Generally speaking, these are split by the size (or type) of vehicle. It's the same story in Europe and Australia, though with some slightly different regs. Bentley, being an automaker, knows this and tries to stay within those confines.
CARS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sounds an Alarm on Italy, Hong Kong, South Korea

Elon Musk can't get a particular problem out of his head. He runs several companies -- two of which, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report and SpaceX, are leaders in their respective fields of electric vehicles and space tech. Musk is further occupied with his hectic $44 billion acquisition...
WORLD
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

May 31 (Reuters) - Here is the response by countries and companies regarding purchases of Russian oil since the war in Ukraine started on Feb. 24. Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, while Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Japan, committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil on May 8. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Robb Report

Air France Unveils New Fully Flat Business-Class Seats With Sliding Doors

Click here to read the full article. Air France has redesigned its premium cabins to make your next long-range flight a lot more comfortable. Starting in September, select Air France business class cabins will feature all-new seats based on the company’s three “Fs”: Full Flat, Full Access and Full Privacy. The first of the trio means your seat will transform into a bed almost six-and-a-half-feet-long, while the second grants all seats direct access to the aisle—so no need to climb over your row mate. Finally, the latter “F” will provide you with total privacy thanks to new sliding doors. Each of the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Asia's synthetic drug trade booms, with record meth seizures

BANGKOK, May 30 (Reuters) - Trafficking of synthetic drugs in East and Southeast Asia continued to expand last year, with more than one billion methamphetamine tablets seized by authorities, the United Nations said on Monday. Prices of methamphetamine or meth, by far the region's most popular drug, fell last year...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Reuters

459K+
Followers
334K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy