The Kentucky Museum invites our community to experience new exhibits and enter to win summer fun prize packs during our Open House on Friday, June 3, from 5 pm to 7pm. Visitors will discover new exhibitions including Crazy Quilt Mania and Nuestro hogar Kentucky, Our Kentucky Home: Hispanic/Latin American Visual Art in the Commonwealth. Visitors will also have the chance to win door prizes, including items such as:

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO