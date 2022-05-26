Lois Pauline Podhradsky, 94, of Woonsocket

The Redfield Area Muskrats will begin play in the Class B High School Baseball State Tournament today at Sioux Falls Stadium. Redfield Area will face Winner/Colome at 7:05 p.m. Front row, from left: Camden Osborn, Seth Siebrecht, Nolan Gall, Keegan Hansen, Owen Osborn, Noah Johnson, Micah Zastrow, Hunter Binger and manager Alex Shottenkirk. Back row: assistant coach Brent Osborn, Peyton Osborn, Eric Salmen, Gage Ratigan, Easton Millar, Ashton Remily, Elliott Komraus, Kevin Weller, Elijah Morrissette, Keaton Rohlfs, Fehi Fa’onelua and head coach Tommy Gregg.
