Lois Pauline Podhradsky, 94, of Woonsocket

It was a breezy night at the Miller Central Speedway. There were eighty-four cars in the pits and there was extra money on the line for the WISSOTA Super Stocks and the Pump N Pak Pure Stocks. On Friday the races were canceled due to equipment issues, but volunteers stepped forward with their water tracks and the races were held. Due to the drought and it being opening night there was dust.

MILLER, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO