Woonsocket, SD

Lois Pauline Podhradsky, 94, of Woonsocket

Plainsman
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWOONSOCKET — Lois Pauline Podhradsky, 94, of Woonsocket, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at...

plainsman.com

Plainsman

Gay Yvonne McFarling, 86, of Huron

HURON — Gay Yvonne McFarling, 86, of Huron, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022, at her home. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Kuhler Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Wolsey Cemetery. Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Kuhler Funeral Home, with the...
HURON, SD
Plainsman

Leroy S. Atkins, 82, of Huron

HURON — Leroy S. Atkins, 82, of Huron, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022, at Avantara-Huron. His funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church. His funeral service will be livestreamed on the Kuhler Funeral Home website. A graveside service will be held at...
HURON, SD
Plainsman

Nelson wins Super Stock Special at Miller opener

It was a breezy night at the Miller Central Speedway. There were eighty-four cars in the pits and there was extra money on the line for the WISSOTA Super Stocks and the Pump N Pak Pure Stocks. On Friday the races were canceled due to equipment issues, but volunteers stepped forward with their water tracks and the races were held. Due to the drought and it being opening night there was dust.
MILLER, SD
City
Woonsocket, SD
City
Wessington Springs, SD
Plainsman

2022 Memorial Day program

Beadle County Veterans Service Office Taylor Jans, above left, watches while a representative of the American Legion and VFW places a cover over an empty chair at the start of the Memorial Day Program Monday at Huron High School. Below:. Frank Pallaria sang the “National Anthem” and “God Bless America”...
BEADLE COUNTY, SD
Plainsman

Sioux Falls Christian sweeps team titles at state meet

SIOUX FALLS – The 2022 State Track Meet wrapped up for all three levels at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls on Saturday, and the big winner was certainly the track and field teams from Sioux Falls Christian. The Chargers swept both Class A team titles, nearly doubling up...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Plainsman

Muskrats to open play at state

The Redfield Area Muskrats will begin play in the Class B High School Baseball State Tournament today at Sioux Falls Stadium. Redfield Area will face Winner/Colome at 7:05 p.m. Front row, from left: Camden Osborn, Seth Siebrecht, Nolan Gall, Keegan Hansen, Owen Osborn, Noah Johnson, Micah Zastrow, Hunter Binger and manager Alex Shottenkirk. Back row: assistant coach Brent Osborn, Peyton Osborn, Eric Salmen, Gage Ratigan, Easton Millar, Ashton Remily, Elliott Komraus, Kevin Weller, Elijah Morrissette, Keaton Rohlfs, Fehi Fa’onelua and head coach Tommy Gregg.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Plainsman

Lighting up the stage

Dancers with the CORE Kinetics Dance Studio presented a recital Thursday and Friday evenings at Huron High School Auditorium. These dancers were captured at the recital Friday night.
HURON, SD
Plainsman

Bigge piano students win 2022 awards

HURON — Piano students who study with Beverly Bigge recently received National Federation of Music Clubs (NFMC) gold cups. Students participating in the local Huron Junior Festival are required to memorize two pieces and perform them for an adjudicator. Points are accrued from year to year to earn cups.
HURON, SD

