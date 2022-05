I hope everyone is enjoying the awesome Memorial Day Weekend. The weather around much of the state has been incredible. Nothing beats sun and temperatures in the high 70s to kick off summer. The June 1 candidate filing deadline is just three days away. The Divisions of Elections is closed tomorrow for Memorial Day, so look for a lot of new filings on Tuesday and Wednesday. There were several surprising filings this week, most notably for the open East Anchorage Senate seat and East Anchorage House seats. With more incumbents announcing they are not running for re-election, Juneau is going to look very different next year.

