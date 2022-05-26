Resting state effective connectivity abnormalities of the Papez circuit and cognitive performance in multiple sclerosis

A close relationship between immune and metabolic systems has been perceived in the recent past. We aimed to assess whether the immunological trajectories of circulating white blood cells (WBC) started in adolescence, affects the metabolic phenotype in adulthood. We used data from 1183 participants of the population-based EPITeen cohort, evaluated at 13, 17, 21, 24 and 27Â years of age. The Immunological trajectories from 13 to 27Â years old were identified by mixed-effects models, being their association with metabolic features at 27Â years old measured by logistic regression. The Higher Inflammatory Activation trajectory (HIA trajectory) had the highest percentage of individuals with metabolic syndrome, while Lowest Levels of WBC trajectory (LLWBC trajectory) showed the lowest percentage. Participants with HIA trajectory had significantly higher triglycerides, waist circumference, serum uric acid and BMI. After adjustment for sex and sports practice and hs-CRP, the odds of having one or more metabolic features in adulthood was significantly lower in LLWBC trajectory. Individuals with immunological trajectories of WBC linked with a pattern of higher immune activation showed a less favorable metabolic profile, while those with the lowest levels of WBC were less likely to have metabolic risk factors in adulthood.

