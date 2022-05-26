ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

10 Smart Ways to Upcycle Old Tablecloths

By Stacey L Nash
BobVila
BobVila
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Need yards of fabric for a craft project, but don’t want to spend big bucks on fancy textiles? Look no further than your linen-closet stash of old tablecloths. Most of us have a few table coverings that we don’t use as often as we might, whether it’s because we purchased the...

www.bobvila.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $600 DIY Adds Function and Style to a Blank Wall Beside the Stairs

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Drop spots in homes where you can store shoes, coats, and keys are integral clutter catchalls. But if your home doesn’t have any, sometimes you have to take matters into your own hands. For inspiration, check out these five foolproof formulas for an organized entrance, from nearly non-existent to enviably large.
HOME & GARDEN
BobVila

28 Flower Bed Ideas Perfect for Big or Small Yards

Flower beds can completely transform an outdoor space when used correctly. Putting careful thought into how your flower beds will be organized and arranged in addition to what you want to plant in them can make a huge impact on your landscape and curb appeal. Whether you have an expansive yard or a few square feet of space, these flower bed ideas can help you make the most of your garden to wow visitors.
GARDENING
Fast Company

This Japanese designer turned discarded fishing containers into groovy furniture

In the 1980s, Japan led the world in the number of fish it caught every year, but the country’s fishing industry has been declining for over two decades. Overfishing, unsustainable practices, and contaminated water from the 2011 Fukushima nuclear plant meltdown have depleted fishing communities and left behind a constellation of discarded materials like fishnets, buoys, and fishing containers.
DESIGN
BobVila

The 6 Best Places To Buy Armchairs and Accent Chairs 2022

Armchairs and accent chairs are essential for any home dweller, from single adults who live alone in small spaces to families who own their own home. They not only provide a comfortable spot to curl up after a long day at work, they also allow guests a place to rest when they visit. Armchairs and accent chairs come in a wide selection of shapes, sizes, and materials, from leather armchairs with footrests to oversized tufted accent chairs.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tablecloth#Textiles#Design#Upcycler
BobVila

Lowe’s Is Giving Away Free DeWalt Batteries—Here’s How To Get One

Buying brand new DeWalt power tools can get very expensive very fast. Not only do many of the tools themselves cost upwards of $200, but then you have to add on the price of the batteries, which can run you up another $100 or so. To help you save money, right now at Lowe’s, you can get a free DeWalt battery—that’s a value of $169!—when you purchase a DeWalt power tool.
SHOPPING
BobVila

3 Reasons You Should Always Plant Marigolds in Your Garden

Annual flowers are sometimes more trouble than they’re worth. Since the plants are going to die at the end of the season, is there really a point in bothering?. The answer is: Yes, especially if you choose the right annuals. Unfussy and uncomplicated, marigolds are the perfect garden companion. They’re well suited to ornamental landscaping, container growing, and even vegetable gardens (and the flowers of some varieties are edible). Marigolds are also available in many varieties and colors, and prefer full-sun conditions. These low-maintenance flowers don’t need much looking after, either. Here are a few other persuasive reasons why marigold deserve a permanent spot in your garden.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
BobVila

Can Cold Water Effectively Clean Your Laundry?

The old rules of washing colors in cold water and whites in hot water are fading as consumers become more eco-conscious about energy usage. However, some confusion lingers about the best temperature for washing clothes at home. Are there benefits to washing clothes in cold water versus hot water, and—above all—does cold water effectively clean clothes?
LIFESTYLE
BobVila

The Best Outdoor Furniture To Buy at Wayfair Right Now

In the spring and summer, it’s so nice to take advantage of the warm weather and sit outside to listen to the birds chirping, share a meal with friends and family, or just close your eyes and relax. However, to make any of these things possible, you need to have the right outdoor furniture for your deck, patio, or front porch.
HOME & GARDEN
The US Sun

How to clean a carpet in five easy steps

IF you had guests around, or have children and pets always running around the house, your carpets can easily pile up dirt and have stains made on them. This is a five-step guide on how you can easily clean you carpet and have it as good as new. How to...
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Does Putting Aluminum Foil in Your Dishwasher Really Remove Water Stains? I Asked a Chemist

For as long as I can remember, my mom has always dropped a crumpled ball of aluminum in the dishwasher. She would place it right next to the utensils, pop in a tablet, and turn on the machine like what she did wasn’t sufficiently mysterious. I always thought it was a way to give old aluminum foil a second life — kind of how we let paper towels dry for a second use or dunk a tea bag into one more cup before tossing it. But then I saw the kitchen staff do the same thing when I was a waiter in college, confirming this was some kind of magic cleaning trick.
DORIS DAY
BobVila

The 16 Best Accent Wall Colors for 2022

An accent wall provides a visual focal point in any room and is a great way to add color and personality to a home. It can make a huge difference in a small space by drawing attention to the art on display, or providing a bold backdrop for decorative accessories. An accent wall doesn’t have to be large—sometimes just painting one section of a wall can make a considerable impact on your space. Whether you’re looking for vibrant colors or neutrals, here are 16 of the best paint colors for your accent wall.
INTERIOR DESIGN
marthastewart.com

Should You Wash Brand New Sheets Before You Sleep in Them?

After you grab a new set of sheets from the store, there's only one major thing left to do: Make your bed. There's a catch, though. Even though your brand-new bedding has never been used, you may want to think twice before smoothing them across your mattress; doing so could impact your health. Here, experts explain why washing your new sheets before you sleep on them is always the right call.
HOME & GARDEN
BobVila

The Right Way to Wash Bath Mats

Bath mats absorb moisture by design, making them a potential breeding ground for bacteria if they’re not washed frequently. As a general rule, bath mats should be cleaned about once a week. If a mat is used so frequently that it doesn’t have the opportunity to dry completely between uses, it’s best to clean it twice per week to prevent mold or bacteria development of mold and bacteria. It’s important to note that bath mats typically need to be replaced every 2 years since they are subject to so much regular wear and tear.
HOME & GARDEN
BobVila

BobVila

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Tried, True, Trustworthy Home Advice

 https://www.bobvila.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy