ORDINANCE 2022 - ___. AN ORDINANCE OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF NASSAU COUNTY, FLORIDA, AMENDING ARTICLE 16 OF THE LAND DEVELOPMENT CODE, COMMERCIAL, GENERAL: CG; SPECIFICALLY AMENDING SECTION 16.01, PERMITTED USES AND STRUCTURES, TO DELETE TRAVEL TRAILER PARKS AND CAMPGROUNDS FROM THE LIST OF PERMITTED USES; AMENDING ARTICLE 17 OF THE LAND DEVELOPMENT CODE, COMMERCIAL, INTENSIVE: CI; SPECIFICALLY AMENDING SECTION 17.01, PERMITTED USES AND STRUCTURES, TO DELETE THE REFERENCE TO TRAVEL TRAILER PARKS AND CAMPGROUNDS FROM THE LIST OF PERMITTED USES AND STRUCTURES; PROVIDING FOR FINDINGS; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

