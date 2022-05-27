ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Toyota cuts June output plan again as China lockdowns bite

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2waiYf_0fs6k8Xe00

TOKYO, May 27 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) on Friday cut its global production plan for June for the second time this week and signalled its full-year output estimate could be lowered, highlighting the pain from the supply chain crunch and China lockdown.

Global automakers' production has been hit by the microchip shortage and also by China's COVID-19 lockdowns. The reduction by Toyota - broadly seen as a bellwether for Japan Inc - comes a day after data showed car sales in China, Europe and the United States remain weak. read more

Japan's largest automaker said it now expected to produce around 50,000 fewer vehicles in June, for a total of around 800,000, due to the lockdown in Shanghai. It had already cut its plan for the same month by 100,000 vehicles on Tuesday, citing the chip shortage. read more

Toyota said there was "a possibility" that it could lower its full-year production plan of 9.7 million vehicles.

"It is very difficult to estimate the current supply situation of parts due to the ongoing lockdown in Shanghai," it said.

That lack of certainty on parts has been a constant refrain for automakers, in both Japan and elsewhere. Given that China is both the world's largest auto market and a global manufacturing giant, the lockdowns there have implications for both supply and demand, analysts have said.

This month Subaru Corp (7270.T) warned that its U.S. dealers have a record low stockpile of around 5,000 vehicles left, while Honda Motor Corp (7267.T) said it would slash production by 20% at two domestic factories.

Toyota said that its Corolla, RAV4, Prius and 4Runner models would be among those impacted by the production suspension.

Reporting by David Dolan Editing by Jan Harvey, David Goodman and Jane Merriman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
TheStreet

Tesla and Musk Have Bad News For Their Customers

This is the word that some Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report customers will have to learn to integrate into their daily lives because they will need patience to get their Tesla cars, which have become the ultimate. The manufacturer of electric vehicles is affected by the wall of...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Oil tumbles on global economic worries, strong dollar

Oil prices tumbled more than 1% on Tuesday, extending the previous day's steep declines as coronavirus lockdowns in top oil importer China, a strong dollar and growing recession risks fed worries about the outlook for global demand. Brent crude fell $1.83, or 1.7%, to $104.11 per barrel, after slipping to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toyota 4runner#Toyota Motor#Vehicles#Subaru Corp Lrb
americanmilitarynews.com

Blinken reveals new US strategy to counter China

Secretary of State Antony Binken revealed some of President Joe Biden’s still-classified new strategy for countering China in a Thursday speech at George Washington University. “China is the only country with both the intent to reshape the international order and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military, and technological power to...
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Hottest Selling Car in America

The car industry in America is a mess. A shortage of the chips used in car electronics and navigation systems has shuttered assembly lines, hurt dealers, and undermined manufacturer earnings. Because of the shortage, some cars are flying off dealer lots, and the hottest-selling car in America is the Honda CR-V. Car prices, both new […]
GAS PRICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Daily Mail

Fear spreads through Chinese city as sky turns blood red

Video from the Chinese port-city of Zhoushan neighbouring Shanghai shows the sky turned blood-red under thick layers of fog. Panic could be heard in the voices of the residents as they recorded the discoloured horizon, stirring apocalyptic fears. The crimson sky was most prominent by the port, prompting worries that...
CHINA
The US Sun

New pictures show China’s ‘supercarrier’ weeks from launch as US warns Beijing could seize Taiwan by 2030

CHINA'S biggest ever high-tech aircraft carrier will be launched in just a matter of weeks, amid fears Beijing is stepping up its plans to invade its neighbour Taiwan. The launch of the Chinese navy's enormous Type 003 supercarrier, which weighs 90,000 tonnes and is longer than nine blue whales, has been delayed by the strict Covid lockdown in Shanghai.
MILITARY
CNBC

Thousands of people are leaving Hong Kong — and now it's clear where they're going

Hong Kong lost 93,000 residents in 2020, followed by another 23,000 in 2021. But early estimates show this year will see far more people go. Many people and companies are moving to Singapore, though some expatriates are returning home and Hong Kongers are applying for residency under new visa programs launched in Canada and the United Kingdom.
The Independent

Voices: I worked at Shell for 33 years – the government is wrong on North Sea oil

I was a principal scientist for the oil company Shell, for which I worked for 33 years. I have a degree in aeronautical engineering and a PhD in fluid mechanics.I recently read a letter from the business and energy secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, in which he tries to justify government plans to encourage investment in new North Sea oil and gas. He says it would “protect Britain’s energy security” and smooth the “transition to cheap, clean, home-grown energy”, as well as cutting energy bills. But expanding North Sea oil will do none of those things, for several reasons. We don’t own the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Kiplinger

Will Gas Prices Ever Go Down?

As it becomes increasingly painful to fill up your gas tank, you might well be wondering: Will gas prices go down at some point?. Fuel prices feel like they've been on a never-ending ride higher of late. A year ago, the national average price of regular unleaded was $2.96 per gallon, according to travel website AAA. A month ago, it was $4.12. Today, it's $4.33. And it's probably heading higher still this spring.
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War

If Russia had not invaded Ukraine, crude oil prices would be well below $100 per barrel now. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered think, according to a new report by the company, which outlined that the war is adding around $20 per barrel to prices. “To continue to support...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Robb Report

The Biden Administration Is Moving to Convert Seized Russian Superyachts Into Cash Aid for Ukraine

Click here to read the full article. The Biden administration plans to accelerate the process for moving seized superyachts through the US court system, with the goal of selling off the assets and donating the proceeds to Ukraine. Two high-profile superyacht seizures last week show that the pressure on Russian oligarchs does not seem to be slowing. Last Thursday, a Fijian judge ruled that local law enforcement could impound Amadea, a 348-foot superyacht valued at $325 million. The judge ruled that the yacht, which US authorities claim belongs to Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov, could not leave the island nation as the...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

459K+
Followers
334K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy