As part of Wetlands Month, MI Environment highlights the importance of vernal pools. Information is from the Michigan Vernal Pools Partnership. This time of year, they may be in your neighborhood. Or along your favorite hiking trail. Called vernal pools, they are small, shallow pools of water scattered throughout the landscape. These small wetlands are called vernal pools because they are typically filled with water in the spring (“vernal” means spring) but they usually dry up and “disappear” during the summer.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO