Easy flag-inspired hot dog platter for a patriotic Memorial Day party

Food and lifestyle creator Roberta Pipito of Homemade Delish shared with "Good Morning America" a fun way to serve up a Memorial Day weekend must-have -- hot dogs.

"I love to entertain and these are always a showstopper at our Memorial Day parties," she told "GMA," adding that the platter presentation is perfect since "we eat with our eyes first."

Homemade Delish - PHOTO: A patriotic-themed hot dog platter.

"This is the perfect centerpiece without breaking the bank," Pipito added. "Let the kick-off of summer begin."

Watch how to create an American flag-inspired hot dog tray and see the full assembly instructions below.

Assembling is easy. Add 16 hot dogs to a big cutting board. Top each hot dog with ketchup.

Add blue tortilla chips and some fun edible stars on top.

Next, add some of your favorite dips like queso, chili, relish, salsa and mango salsa. The options are endless.

Serve and enjoy!