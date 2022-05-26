ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women’s Tennis’ Stearns advances to NCAA Singles Semifinals

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAMPAIGN, Ill. — University of Texas sophomore Peyton Stearns rallied for a three-set victory in the quarterfinals at the NCAA Singles Championships on Thursday afternoon at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex. Stearns and freshman Allura Zamarripa later dropped a hard-fought three-set decision in the quarterfinals on Thursday evening at the NCAA...

Forty Acres Insider: May 31

Freddie Mercury's victory anthem is still ringin' in my head, We Are The Champions! Last week it was Women's Tennis with the NCAA title repeat, and on Sunday, Rowing made it back-to-back, as well. And talk about keep on fightin' til the end, Texas Softball did just that. Down a game, they stampeded to consecutive wins to advance to the Women's College World Series. Baseball's run to the Big 12 Championship game secured a return home to host an NCAA Regional right here in the friendly confines of UFCU Disch-Falk Field, while Track & Field was punchin' tickets to the NCAA Championship left and right at the preliminaries in Fayetteville. Men's Golf is right in the thick of taking dead aim on the National Championship as they're in the midst of a match play semifinal versus Vanderbilt as we speak. Oh, speaking of Tennis, Peyton Stearns became our first-ever NCAA Women's Singles Champion and the Men's dynamic duo of Richard Ciamarra and Cleeve Harper won the doubles national title.
Men’s Golf advances to NCAA Match Play quarterfinals

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The No. 6 Texas Men's Golf team posted a 3-under-par 277 on Monday afternoon to finish in fourth place after the final round of stroke play of the NCAA Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club. By virtue of its top-eight showing, the fourth-seed Longhorns move on to the NCAA Match Play quarterfinals and will face fifth-seed Oklahoma State on Tuesday beginning at 9:10 a.m. Central (7:10 a.m. Pacific).
