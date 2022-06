Authorities Sunday continued to investigate what led to a fatal shooting in Palmdale. The incident unfolded just before 6:45 p.m. Saturday in the 36000 block of Windtree Circle. It was there that deputies responded to a call of gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, they located a Black man in his 20s or 30s in a car suffering of apparent gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspect information was immediately available.

PALMDALE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO