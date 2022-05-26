Full briefing: Threats against Manor ISD leads to arrests

A Tucson man was arrested Monday afternoon for trespassing. Brenham Police report that Monday afternoon at 4:30, Officer Lawrence Garnett responded to the 2400 block of Stone Hollow Drive in reference to a subject trespassing. After investigation, Gregory Wilson, 35 of Tucson, was located at the residence in violation of a verbal and written criminal trespass warning he was issued on Thursday. Wilson was taken into custody without incident for Criminal Trespass and transported to the Washington County Jail.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO