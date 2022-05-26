ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manor, TX

Full briefing: Threats against Manor ISD leads to arrests

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultiple people have been arrested in connection...

fox44news.com

Two teenagers hospitalized in Harker Heights club shooting

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – A shooting at a Harker Heights club sends two teenagers to the hospital. Police officers responded at approximately 1:37 a.m. Monday to Club Fuego, located at 704 Edwards Drive, in reference to a shooting. There were several callers reporting a disturbance involving gunshots in the parking lot.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
KWTX

Harker Heights police investigating early morning shooting

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Harker Heights Police officers are investigating a shooting on the early morning of Monday. Officers responded at 1:37 a.m. May 30 to the 700 block of Edwards Drive in reference to a shooting where several callers reported a disturbance involving gunshots in the parking lot.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
kwhi.com

TUCSON MAN ARRESTED MONDAY AFTERNOON

A Tucson man was arrested Monday afternoon for trespassing. Brenham Police report that Monday afternoon at 4:30, Officer Lawrence Garnett responded to the 2400 block of Stone Hollow Drive in reference to a subject trespassing. After investigation, Gregory Wilson, 35 of Tucson, was located at the residence in violation of a verbal and written criminal trespass warning he was issued on Thursday. Wilson was taken into custody without incident for Criminal Trespass and transported to the Washington County Jail.
BRENHAM, TX
fox7austin.com

Shooting in North Austin leaves 1 person hospitalized

AUSTIN, Texas - A man is in the hospital following a shooting in North Austin. Shortly after noon on May 29, the Austin Police Department says officers were called to the Dryfield Apartments on Beech Drive just off 183 near Ohlen Road. Police say a 911 caller reported hearing several...
AUSTIN, TX
fox4news.com

Texas Monthly: Changes in the wake of another school shooting

As President Biden and the First Lady visited Uvalde, many people shouted at him to do something to stop gun violence. That will be a test of will in Austin and Washington. Texas Monthly editor Mimi Swartz joined Good Day to talk about whether she anticipates any changes after another mass school shooting.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Former Chief of Police weighs in on response at Robb Elementary during shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — DPS Director Steven McCraw says during the Robb Elementary shooting, the incident commander on scene made the decision to transition from an active shooter response to a barricaded subject. The director, and many others across the country, are calling that the wrong decision. Former Chief of...
KVUE

Austin interfaith vigil held to honor 21 victims of Uvalde school shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — Faith leaders of different religions and community members gathered at the Oswaldo Pan-American Neighborhood Park on Saturday evening to grieve and remember the lives lost and many others affected by the Uvalde shooting. The event began at 7 p.m. with a prayer procession led by Father...
fox7austin.com

East Austin two vehicle crash leaves 3 people injured

AUSTIN, Texas - At least three people were injured after an early morning crash in East Austin. The crash happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Springdale Road and Reyes Street near Givens Park. Austin-Travis County EMS says two vehicles were involved in the crash. Officials say two people were taken...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Firefighters quickly put out fire in Del Valle

DEL VALLE, Texas - Firefighters said conditions on Memorial Day were ripe for a brush or grass fire to quickly get out of control. Travis County Fire Rescue and the Austin Fire Department responded to a fire near State Highway 130 and Pearce Lane, southeast of Austin, on Monday. Flames...
DEL VALLE, TX
KXAN

Scooter rider hit, killed in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person riding a scooter was hit and killed by a vehicle Sunday in south Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted at 10 p.m. and said an adult riding a scooter was hit at the intersection of the Interstate 35 southbound service road and westbound East Ben White Boulevard. An ambulance was set […]
AUSTIN, TX

