Florida State

Dozens of groups call on Florida to restart school-based survey on kids' health risks

By Updated 17 hours ago
 6 days ago

Dozens of groups call on Florida to restart school-based survey on kids' health risks. Nearly 80 Florida nonprofit organizations and advocates are calling on the state Department of Education to reverse its unexplained decision to drop out of a CDC school-based survey that asks students about everything from their daily diet...

Florida will extend Medicaid coverage for new mothers to a full year following childbirth

Florida will extend Medicaid coverage for new mothers to a full year following childbirth. For a decade, Florida lawmakers have refused to expand eligibility for the public health insurance program, Medicaid, to all low-income adults as prescribed under the Affordable Care Act. But last week, Florida received approval from federal regulators to extend Medicaid benefits for one group of residents for whom state legislators had requested additional coverage: new mothers. More from the Miami Herald and the News Service of Florida.
Tuesday's Daily Pulse

Fears mount that many insurers might not be financially prepared for hurricane season, despite reforms. While most Floridians kick off summer by enjoying a long Memorial Day weekend, executives of financially shaky insurance companies will be scrambling to make sure their customers remain protected into the upcoming hurricane season. Depending on how many fall short, tens of thousands of policyholders could be left without coverage after hurricane season begins on June 1. Reforms enacted during the just-completed special session, including litigation reforms that will reduce payouts to plaintiffs attorneys and creation of a $2 billion state-funded reinsurance program, were not enough to overcome reinsurers’ reluctance to finance risks in Florida for the upcoming hurricane season, industry sources say. More from the South Florida Sun-Sentinel and Insurance News Net.
Tuesday's Afternoon Update

‘It could happen fast:’ Meteorologist tells Floridians to monitor Gulf system. The remnants of a Pacific category 2 hurricane that hit Mexico Monday have higher odds of reforming into the first tropical storm in the Atlantic this season while aiming for Florida by the tail-end of this week. The National Hurricane Center said the odds of tropical development of what would be the Atlantic hurricane season’s first system over the next five days is at 60% as of its 8 a.m. tropical outlook. The NHC also said the system has a 10% of forming in the next two days. More from the Tampa Bay Times, the Orlando Sentinel and the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.
