Fort Worth ISD’s enrollment projected to drop for 6th year, new numbers show

By Jacob Sanchez
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFort Worth ISD will likely lose $23.8 million in state funding next school year as enrollment is projected to drop for the sixth year in a row, according to recently released numbers. Next school year, district officials estimate 72,981 students will be enrolled in Fort Worth ISD. That is...

