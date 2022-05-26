Fort Worth ISD’s enrollment projected to drop for 6th year, new numbers show

Mrs. Willie Crowder rose through the ranks to become a successful career teacher and administrator. She served as principal of Margaret B. Henderson, assistant principal at A.W. Blanton, Sidney Lanier Vanguard, Henry W. Longfellow elementary schools, and John B. Hood Middle School; and taught at T. J. Rusk, and Boude Storey middle schools. Mrs. Crowder became a minority recruiter in the human resources department and was very effective in filling vacancies in critical areas. She served as assistant superintendent and associate superintendent in the human resources department at DISD. Career spans over 40 years. After retirement, she applied her talents and skills as a Texas Education agency external monitor at Birdie Alexander Elementary to help that school achieve and move to an academically successful status.
