MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. --- Moravian University junior catcher Derek Holmes has been selected to the D3baseball.com All-Region 5 First Team while graduate student first baseman Brett Moyer was named to the All-Region 5 Third Team. The duo helped guide the Greyhounds to a 22-18 record this season including an 8-10 mark...

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO