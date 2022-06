Click here to read the full article. Samba TV reports that the Stranger Things season 4 premiere episode pulled in 2.9M U.S. households over the 4-day holiday weekend, while 2.14M households watched the first episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+. Samba TV clocks those who’ve watched for five minutes in a 3M U.S. households sampling. That 2.9M number for Strangers Things is just under the 3M weekend audience who tuned into the Ryan Reynolds starring, Shawn Levy directed movie The Adam Project, and just above the 2.5M who watched the edgy western The Harder They Fall. Meanwhile, Obi-Wan Kenobi slayed the viewership of previous L+3D numbers as The Mandalorian season 2 premiere...

TV SERIES ・ 25 MINUTES AGO