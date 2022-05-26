ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisa Rinna Says Bethenny Frankel Is Her Idol

By Kay
 4 days ago
Bethenny Frankel is arguably one of the most iconic housewives of all time. And she’s unarguably the most successful. She joined Real Housewives of New York back in 2008 as a struggling chef. Or a “cook” if you’re asking Kelly Bensimon . Bethenny was the only cast member who wasn’t an actual housewife, but a young New Yorker chasing her dreams of having her own natural line of foods.

A few years later, while still on RHONY , she created the Skinnygirl cocktail mix and the rest was history. She is the author of multiple books , had her own Bravo spinoff and got herself a daytime talk show (full disclosure, it bombed). Bethenny built her Skinnygirl empire and sold it for A LOT of money , making her extremely rich. She now has her own podcast and is well-known for her humanitarian relief efforts through her nonprofit, BStrong . In short, Bethenny is a hustler.

Of course, any housewife would be in awe. Especially Lisa Rinna , who has repeatedly referred to herself as a hustler. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has known Bethenny for years, dating back to season 2 of RHONY . A little known fact is that Lisa appeared on episode 7 , where Lisa was seated in between enemies Bethenny and Kelly at a fashion show. So when Lisa’s fame and entrepreneurial spirit was compared to Bethenny in a recent interview with Newsweek , she was thrilled.

Lisa gushed of the comparison, “God. I mean, she’s my idol. I’ve always aspired to that because I think she’s so smart and so savvy and no one’s done it like Bethenny .” She added, “I feel so grateful and so blessed that you just even put me in the same sentence with her.”

Lisa’s own hustling spans decades, from being a soap opera star to selling Depends adult diapers. She also has an extremely successful line of clothing that is sold on QVC . She’s also the author of 3 books , one of which taught her daughter how to give blow jobs. Just another fun fact for you! Finally, Lisa jumped on the lip kit bandwagon and released her own cosmetics line , Rinna Beauty.

So while she may not be the same caliber of hustler as Bethenny , we can’t deny she is working hard for checks. Especially the one being sent by Bravo. Lisa is busy stirring the pot for season 12 , which premiered a few weeks ago. And whether you love her or hate her, RHOBH really is her best body of work.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK LISA IS COMPARABLE TO BETHENNY? HAVE YOU BOUGHT ANYTHING THAT LISA SELLS? DID YOU KNOW THAT LISA APPEARED ON SEASON 2 OF RHONY? ARE YOU A LISA FAN OR A HATER?

