Caroline Manzo Says She Would Return To Real Housewives Of New Jersey To “Knock The S— Out Of” Teresa Giudice

By Kay
 4 days ago
Caroline Let Me Tell You Something About My Family Manzo has been off Real Housewives of New Jersey since 2013. But clearly, she’s been paying attention. The outspoken former housewife has plenty to say about her former friend and franchise OG Teresa Giudice .

As reported by Page Six , Caroline sat down with son Albie Manzo on his podcast, aptly titled Dear Albie . The ominous title of the episode? “Caroline Manzo, out for blood.” A “fan letter” asked if Caroline would ever come back to RHONJ to “straighten out Teresa once and for all.” Caroline got straight to the point and said, “I’m just gonna put it out there ’cause I just don’t give a f–k, alright? You know what? I would get great pleasure, fans, community, to go in and just knock the s–t out of [Teresa] verbally and just put her in her place.”

She continued, “I am tired. I am tired of certain things. I am tired of her opening her very uneducated mouth and using me as a weapon to say that I was the one that spearheaded her IRS claim and stuff like that. We are not those people.” Caroline added, “Sometimes, you gotta smack the bully. I am more than happy to go smack the bully.” Ok, I’m not opposed to someone putting Tre in her place. But I think Caroline is inserting herself into drama where she’s not relevant. Not even one bit.

So why isn’t Caroline putting her money where her mouth is? According to her, it’s a problem with Bravo’s money. Caroline claimed, “Bravo doesn’t wanna pay me. So guess what, Bravo? You don’t get this for free. You don’t get the dame for free, Bravo. They are paying Teresa , I’m sure, an exorbitant amount of money.” Translation – Bravo isn’t asking her back.

For her part, Teresa did recently say that she thinks she would still be friends with both Jacqueline Laurita and Caroline had it not been for the show. When asked the question, Teresa simply said “Yeah.” She then shared, “With Caroline, I wasn’t that close with her. I was respectful to her because she was the sister, and I was close to Dina [Manzo] .”

But it’s well known that Tre is still close with Dina , who hasn’t spoken to her sister in years. Thing are now seemingly irreparable after Dina and her new husband were violently attacked in a home invasion . Dina’s ex-husband, Tommy Manzo , was allegedly the culprit, along with an accomplice. Tommy is still claiming he’s innocent but Caroline , who shall go down in history as the worst sister ever for this, wrote a letter advocating for his release from prison . So much for family. Caroline should be worried about her own instead of Teresa but feel free to make your best argument in the comments!

PS – a not so fun fact is that Caroline wasn’t the only one who vouched for Tommy . Dina recently revealed that current RHONJ star Dolores Catania also provided a character witness statement on his behalf.

TELL US – WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE CAROLINE BACK ON RHONJ? DO YOU THINK SHE COULD PUT TRE IN HER PLACE? IS CAROLINE THE WORST SISTER EVER FOR WHAT SHE DID TO DINA?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

Comments / 77

Christine Carolyn Reader
3d ago

I’d love to see that, Theresa needs to brought down a few notches! And she’s going to make her kids just like her! I loved Caroline, and Rosie and Cathy, to bad they couldn’t have their own show

23
Relax
1d ago

Unfortunately they will not bring her back. Simply because the narcissistic tre is friends with andy. Mr pot stirrer and double standard. Bravo fires a minority housewife for prejudice rant. Will allow tre for racist rant and body shaming a woman. Then giving a fake apology. The best way to stop the foolishness is boycott the show with tre.

5
Ruthe
1d ago

I wish Bravo would FIRE TERESA. She is so annoying, rude and pure evil. Now every scene with the cast they are all walking on egg shells when she arrives. Vicky got fired for way less. I think Andy is afraid of her. She needs to go.

4
