Cannes: Daniel Bruhl and Macaulay Culkin Join ‘Rich Flu’

By Scott Roxborough
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago

Daniel Brühl and Macaulay Culkin have joined the cast of Rich Flu , a high-concept thriller from Pablo Larrain’s Fabula banner.

Rosamund Pike is set to star in the film, set in a world where a strange disease begins killing off the super-rich. First it hits the billionaires, then the multimillionaires and so on, triggering a massive sell-off of assets as the wealthy try to escape the deadly virus.

Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia will direct Rich Flu from a script written by Pedro Rivero, Gaztelu-Urrutia and David Desola, with revisions by Sam Steiner. Pablo Larraín and Juan de Dios Larraín will produce via their Fabula banner ( Spencer , Jackie ) alongside Adrián Guerra and Núria Valls of Nostromo Pictures, Carlos Juárez, Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia, and Albert Soler.

Sierra/Affinity is handling international sales of the project, which it first introduced to buyers at the Berlin Film Market in February. CAA Media Finance is representing domestic rights on the film.

Principal photography of the film is set to begin this fall.

German actor Brühl, whose screen credits include Inglourious Basterds, The King’s Men and Captain America: Civil War , will next star in Stefano Mordini’s racing film 2 Win . He is repped by WME and Garay Talent.

Culkin, whose most recent credits include FX’s American Horror Story and HBO’s Righteous Gemstones , is repped by Brookside Artist Management.

