Friends create neighborhood pop-up bar business... and it's taking off!

 4 days ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — Remember when we couldn't go out to meet our friends for drinks at our favorite watering holes or belly up to the bar to watch our favorite sports teams?. Yeah, it wasn't that long ago but during that time two Minnesota guys had this "aha"...

AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota State Fair Reveals 2022 Free Entertainment Lineup

It's crazy to think summer is almost here. That means nice weather and of course, the biggest event of the season: the Minnesota State Fair!. The Minnesota State Fair is known for its food, drinks and concerts! They start revealing their big concert lineups months in advance. In early February, they announced their first headliners. Zac Brown Band will take the stage at the fair on Friday, September 2nd.
Axios Twin Cities

3 places to go for happy hour deals in Twin Cities

Going out is fun, but who doesn't like a deal? Here are three spots to check out during happy hour in the Twin Cities.1. Nolo's Kitchen & BarOn weekdays from 3-5:30pm, get $2 wine shots, $5 martinis and cosmos, $5 draft beer, and discounted appetizers, including $10 lobster fried rice. Address: 515 N. Washington Ave. #100, Minneapolis. Photo: Jason Horowitz, courtesy of Nolo's Kitchen & Bar2. Punch Bowl SocialHappy hour is 4-6pm on Monday through Thursday. You can get $5 punch, liquor, draft beer, wine, and mixed drinks in addition to food specials. Address: 1691 Park Pl. Blvd., Minneapolis. Photo: ATXandchill, courtesy of Punch Bowl Social3. PajaritoGet $2 off all house cocktails and more drink specials along with $6 nachos, wings and chicken tinga tostada.Address: 605 7th St. West, St. Paul and 3910 W. 50th St., Edina. Photo courtesy of Pajarito
KARE 11

Summer and date night outfits for men and women

MINNEAPOLIS — With Memorial Day just on the horizon, many people's calendars went from barren to jammed-packed, leaving some to wonder what to wear for the sudden surge in activities. During KARE 11 Saturday, Jodi Mayers of Jodi Mayers & Style Partners in the Twin Cities provided outfit and...
Kristen Walters

Popular Minneapolis clothing store closing in June

Minneapolis shoppers will have one less clothing store to purchase from as another popular fashion brand closes its doors for good. Ranjatm/Pixabay (Canva Pro license) Urban Outfitters just announced that it will be closing its store location at 3006 Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis. According to local reports, the store is set to close its doors for good at the end of the day on June 20, 2022.
WJON

Former Jerry’s Supper Club Opening With New Name, Same Family

RICHMOND -- A Richmond restaurant is opening next month under a new name, but to the same family. Dan Dols, and his son Derek, bought the former Jerry's Supper Club, which was previously owned by Dan's father. He says after seeing his father's restaurant sit empty, his son decided it...
River Falls Journal

LETTER: Squirrel shot in River Falls

Is it legal to shoot animals in the city of River Falls?. The day after Mother's Day near the alley behind Seventh Street just north of Pine Street, I found a dead squirrel with a round bullet-size hole in him/her. There are children and pets in the area, and I...
RIVER FALLS, WI
boreal.org

Video: Emerald ash borer spread across Minnesota continues to accelerate

Emerald Ash Borer. Photo Credit: J. Plunkett/MN Dept. of Agriculture. A growing number of trees in Minnesota are becoming infested with the emerald ash borer, or EAB. The insect has been detected in 35 counties in the state, including just this week in Kandiyohi County, where an emergency quarantine on wood is now underway.
Bring Me The News

What's open and closed in Minnesota on Memorial Day 2022

Memorial Day services at Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis. Courtesy of Lakewood Cemetery. Memorial Day weekend may carry some stormy weather, but plenty of events are planned to honor fallen service members and celebrate the harbinger of summer in Minnesota. What's open and closed on Memorial Day. Most grocery store chains...
CBS Minnesota

With Severe Weather Expected Memorial Day, It Pays To Have A Storm Plan In Place

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Genesis Gaona, from Minneapolis, is making the most of her Memorial Day weekend spending time outside. She was planning to hike in Taylors Falls Monday. But she’s keeping a close eye on the severe weather threat for late afternoon and evening. “I might just come [to Bde Maka Ska] instead because it’s closer to home,” Gaona said. WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says Monday has a moderate risk for severe weather. Download The WCCO Weather App “It’s not gonna be a rainout all day by any means, but when it comes to severe weather, they do popup very fast,” Meadows said. She says the...
KARE 11

Twin Cities authors donate children's books to Buffalo after shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — Halfway across the country, Sheletta Brundidge still can't shake the images from the targeted attack on Buffalo's Black community. "Just more than thoughts and prayers are needed. There's a time to think and a time to pray but there's also a time to do something. What could I do, 14, 15, 16 hours away?" Brundidge said from her home in the Twin Cities on Monday, in an interview conducted before the latest mass shooting in Texas. "How could I help this community, in a real, tangible way?"
