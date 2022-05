Steven Naismith wants Scotland to embrace the prospect of “making more history” when they face Ukraine on Wednesday night.The Scots’ qualification for the delayed 2020 European Championship saw them take part in their first major tournament since the 1998 World Cup in France.Now, if they overcome Ukraine in a World Cup play-off semi-final at Hampden Park and then Wales in the final in Cardiff, Scotland will book a place at the Qatar tournament later this year.Naismith highlighted the dangers of Ukraine – whose preparations have been disrupted by the turmoil caused by the invasion of the country by Russia – but...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO