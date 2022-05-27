Challenge Cup final: Jermaine McGillvary on Huddersfield Giants and biggest game of his career

French authorities and Uefa blamed late arrivals and fraudulent tickets for chaotic scenes outside the Stade de France before Saturday's Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid. But Liverpool fans who spoke to the BBC described organisational failures, overcrowding and heavy-handed policing. On Monday, Uefa commissioned an independent report...
The NI secretary has called for a decision to ban three gymnasts from Northern Ireland from this summer's Commonwealth Games to be overturned. The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) ruled Rhys McClenaghan, Eamon Montgomery and Ewan McAteer could not compete for Northern Ireland. It issued the ban because the athletes have...
Olympic 100m champion Elaine Thompson-Herah proved she is still the one to beat with an emphatic Diamond League win over a clutch of rivals, including Britain's Dina Asher-Smith, in Eugene. The Jamaican stormed through the final 50m to win in 10.79. Asher-Smith got off to the sharpest start but was...
