Van Zant House: Lynyrd Skynyrd, .38 Special members’ childhood home listed for $629K

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The childhood home of three Southern rock icons is on the market, Action News Jax is reporting.

According to Realtor.com, the historic Van Zant House, located at 5419 Woodcrest Road in Jacksonville, Florida, has been listed for $629,000. Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Ronnie and Johnny Van Zant – along with their brother, .38 Special’s Donnie Van Zant – grew up at the Westside property, which includes a manufactured home and fourplex on eight lots, the listing says.

“Two units are currently operated as vacation rentals that drive significant monthly income,” the description reads. “Opportunity to convert other units to vacation rental or keep long-term tenants. Full business conveys – website, vacation rental listings, Facebook page with 20,000+ followers, furniture and memorabilia, etc.”

The home was previously featured in tours and on Airbnb, Action News Jax reported.

