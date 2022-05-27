Guardians look to end road skid, take on the Tigers

Cleveland Guardians (18-23, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (16-28, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Shane Bieber (1-3, 3.74 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Tigers: Alex Faedo (1-1, 3.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -168, Tigers +145; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians will aim to end their three-game road skid in a matchup against the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit has a 9-13 record in home games and a 16-28 record overall. Tigers pitchers have a collective 3.53 ERA, which ranks 10th in MLB play.

Cleveland is 10-15 in road games and 18-23 overall. The Guardians have gone 5-2 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Schoop has seven doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI while hitting .175 for the Tigers. Miguel Cabrera is 11-for-32 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 11 doubles, three triples and 11 home runs for the Guardians. Myles Straw is 9-for-39 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .220 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Guardians: 3-7, .199 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (ribcage), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Franmil Reyes: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (left glute), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.