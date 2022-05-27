Pole vaulter Mason make early dent in Twinsburg track record board

Earlier this year, Twinsburg unveiled a shiny, new leader board for the track and field program that highlights the school record holders in each event.

Thanks to Jessica Mason, officials have already had to make some changes to the board.

There were no mistakes or typos. Nor did vandals blemish the record board at Tiger Stadium.

It was the talent and dedication of Mason that dictated an early “edit” on that leader board!

Just prior to the post season, Mason, a rising Twinsburg junior, broke a school record in the pole vault for Sarah Kmet’s girls’ track program!

Mason broke school record in the May 2 league meet at Tiger Stadium against North Royalton.

Mason tied the school record in the meet against the Bears with an effort of 10 feet, 6 inches.

Then, Mason shattered the record by clearing the bar at 10-feet-8.

That effort shattered the previous school record set in 2008 by Kaitlyn Sandercock, who reached 10-6 feet.

“When I broke the school record I felt a sense of accomplishment,” said Mason. “I set this as my goal, but did not expect to break the record so soon.”

“Coming into this season, I was three and a half feet away from the record,” pointed out Mason.

The tough part about the record is that Mason didn’t advance out of the Division I district championships at Nordonia.

Technically difficult field events such as the pole vault are challenging to master strong consistency in, due to so many variables.

Throw in the pressures – mentally, technically and physically, of performing under the bright lights, often in a new stadium or venue that athletes may not have competed in – there’s no guarantee of success in events like the pole vault.

“For me personally, it has been the mental aspect that makes the post season so difficult for pole vaulters,” explained Mason.

“I have viewed the post season as a higher level of competition and put a lot of pressure on myself to meet the high expectations I have for myself,” Mason went on.

This season has educated Mason on how to prepare for next season and the progress towards the big post season meets.

“I think this season has taught me that all of the hard work during the off season really pays off and in order to keep progressing, I have to work that much harder,” pointed out Mason.

So many factors led to her growth in the event in such a short period.

“It was equal parts technical ability, athleticism, and pace that led me (to the record),” explained Mason. “I believe I am a very technical vaulter; on all of my best jumps everything has come together.”

“Over this past season my run and plant have improved along with everything I do in the air,” she emphasized. “For athleticism I feel my background in gymnastics has helped greatly. That has given me strength, flexibility, and spatial orientation.”

“As for pace, I feel each week I was making improvements and throughout the season, I kept upping my PR (personal record),” added Mason. “The day I broke the record I was clearing each height on my first attempt which gave me great momentum and confidence.”

Mason and all of the Tiger vaulters on both the boys and girls track teams are coached by Roger Buell.

“Coach Buell is honestly one of the best coaches I have ever had and without him, I would not be where I am today,” noted Mason.

“The biggest challenge I face now is the little adjustments I have to make,” she explained. “The muscle memory I have so far has gotten me to this point, but it is all of the minor adjustments I need to make to keep improving that are difficult.”

Mason had never even thought about track or pole vault until early on in high school, which seemingly, wasn’t that long ago.

“I never considered pole vaulting until my sophomore year when my friend Elyse O’Connor (a 2021 Twinsburg grad) dragged me to a practice,” declared Mason. “She thought I might like it, and she was right. That day, I came home and told my parents I wanted to do this, and I love it.”

Besides Mason, junior classmate Cece Radicelli has also made tremendous strides in the pole vault for the Lady Tigers.

Radicelli qualified for the regional Division I championships recently by clearing a personal best of 10-0 feet at the Nordonia district meet!

Mason is also a varsity cheerleader at Twinsburg for both football and basketball.

Besides being a student-athlete and a cheerleader, Mason has also championed the act of compassion and looking out for others in some unselfish endeavors outside the high school.

“One thing that people may not know about me is that I have worked with special needs kids since middle school,” commented Mason. “I have been a chaperone at the Special Olympics multiple times.”

“This is something I am passionate about and would love to see some type of athletic involvement for special needs students in our high school,” said Mason. “This is something I plan to pursue in college as well.”

The energetic Mason looks to be vaulting to new and greater heights on and off of the track.