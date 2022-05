A 20-year-old Concord man was arrested after allegedly firing several shots during an altercation in downtown Danville early Sunday morning. Police responded to the area of Hartz Avenue and Diablo after receiving reports of a man firing a gun outside bars in the area shortly after 1 a.m. Readers contacting this site reported hearing gunshots outside a bar in the area, then seeing what they took to be a fight of some type with a man on the ground and people scattering, some taking cover inside businesses in the area.

DANVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO