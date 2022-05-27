ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
London stocks head for best week since mid-March

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* FTSE 100 up 0.1%, FTSE 250 adds 0.2%

May 27 (Reuters) - UK shares inched higher on Friday, on course for their best weekly showing since mid-March, as strong metal prices boosted miners, while investors dialled back bets of aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.1% in early deals and the domestically oriented FTSE midcap index climbed 0.2%.

Asian shares extended overnight global gains as investors took comfort from Federal Reserve minutes suggesting it could pause its rapid rate hikes later this year.

UK-listed global miners such as Glencore, Rio Tinto and Antofagasta rose about 1% each as copper and iron ore prices were boosted by a weaker dollar.

Retailers such as Marks & Spencer and Next led the charge in UK equity markets on Thursday, after a new 15 billion pound ($19 billion) package of support for households struggling to meet soaring energy bills spurred hopes of more spending.

Food delivery company Deliveroo slipped almost 4% after JPMorgan downgraded the stock to “neutral”. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Related
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks gain on China measures, U.S. yield surge hits currencies

* Chinese stocks bounce over 1% * Thai baht top underperformer among Asian FX * India's Jan-March GDP due at 1200 GMT * Indonesian markets closed on Wednesday By Savyata Mishra May 31 (Reuters) - The Thai baht led losses for Asian currencies on Tuesday as U.S. Treasury yields jumped and the dollar held firm after hawkish remarks from a U.S. Federal Reserve Governor, while Chinese stocks bounced on fresh policy support measures. Stocks in China gained 1.2% after its cabinet unveiled policies, including the acceleration of local government special bond issuance and cash support for firms that hire college graduates. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.7%, reversing losses from earlier in the session and led by gains in China and Hong Kong. Investor reaction to China's stimulus measures announced on Monday was short-lived, outweighed by Fed Governor Christopher Waller's call for a half percentage point hike in interest rates until inflation is decisively curbed. Waller's remarks came ahead of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's meeting with the President Joe Biden later in the day to discuss the state of the economy. U.S. Treasury yields rose sharply to a one-week high as trading resumed after a U.S. holiday. With the greenback firm, Asian currencies lost ground. The baht declined as much as 0.5% and was the top underperformer in the region. Poon Panichpibool, a markets strategist with Krung Thai Bank, said that the movement in the baht was due to factors like a firm dollar and some profit-taking from players who shorted the dollar-Thai baht pair earlier. The rupiah, Singapore's dollar and Philippine peso dropped 0.2% each, while Malaysia's ringgit was down 0.3%. In equity markets, Jakarta shares led with a 1% gain, followed by stocks in Singapore and South Korea , up 0.6% each. In contrast, Philippine shares dropped 0.7%. Amid a relatively light economic calendar in Asia for the week, investors were in wait-and-see mode. In India, the focus was on GDP data expected later in the day. India's economy likely grew at its slowest pace in a year in the first quarter due to Omicron-related restrictions and rapid inflation, a Reuters poll last week showed. The rupee was down 0.2% while Indian stocks dropped 0.1%. India's benchmark 10-year bond yield touched a three-week high in early trade on Tuesday, as global crude oil prices rose further raising concerns over the need for the central bank to tighten monetary policy aggressively to contain inflation. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesia on Monday said it would grant some of the requests for palm oil export permits following the lifting of a ban a week ago, signalling a calibrated resumption of shipments amid protracted delays ** Indonesia's biggest tech company PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk posted a 22.43 trillion rupiah net loss last year, according to the firm's 2021 annual report filed to the stock exchange on Monday ** South Korean shares rose to their highest in five weeks, the won hit a near six-week high, while the benchmark bond yield jumped Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0728 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % DAILY YTD % % Japan -0.15 -9.91 <.N22 -0.3 -5.16 5> China <CNY=CFXS +0.01 -4.60 <.SSE 1.19 -12.46 > C> India -0.17 -4.30 <.NSE -0.17 -4.15 I> Indonesi -0.21 -2.32 <.JKS 0.85 7.84 a E> Malaysia -0.29 -4.86 <.KLS 0.02 -1.54 E> Philippi -0.17 -2.65 <.PSI -0.70 -4.89 nes > S.Korea <KRW=KFTC +0.11 -3.91 <.KS1 0.61 -9.80 > 1> Singapor -0.19 -1.49 <.STI 0.58 4.29 e > Taiwan +0.41 -4.60 <.TWI 1.19 -7.75 I> Thailand -0.41 -2.37 <.SET 0.01 -0.24 I> (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
BUSINESS
Reuters

S.Korean stocks rise on brighter China outlook, strong foreign buying

SEOUL, May 31 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares rose on Tuesday to their highest in five weeks, led by foreigners’ strong buying on improved sentiment regarding China’s economic outlook. The Korean won hit a near six-week high, while the benchmark bond yield jumped.
MARKETS
Reuters

Australian shares post biggest monthly drop in four on subdued data

* Australian financials stocks fall over 3% in May (Updates to close) May 31 - Australian shares ended lower on Tuesday, posting their biggest monthly drop in four, with technology and financial stocks leading losses, as higher first-quarter imports raised uncertainty about upcoming growth data and interest rate hikes. The...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Marks Spencer#Federal Reserve Bank#Rio Tinto#Food Delivery#Uk#European#Ftse#Asian#Antofagasta#Next#Deliveroo#Jpmorgan
Reuters

Nikkei closes lower in range-bound trade on economic outlook caution

TOKYO, May 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei index closed lower in see-saw trade on Tuesday, with technology stocks leading the losses amid caution over the global economic outlook. The Nikkei share average ended 0.33% lower at 27,279.80, after swinging between small gains and losses. “Japanese market rose on Monday...
STOCKS
Reuters

India asked to supply more than 1.5 mln tonnes wheat

NEW DELHI, May 30 (Reuters) - India has received requests for the supply of more than 1.5 million tonnes of wheat from several countries that need the staple to overcome shortages triggered by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, trade and government sources said on Monday. "More than half a...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rallies as current account surplus hits 14-year high

(Adds economist quote and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.5% against the greenback * Touches its strongest since April 22 at 1.2651 * Canada's current account surplus climbs to C$5.0 billion * Canadian bond yields rise across curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, May 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose to its highest level in more than five-weeks against the greenback on Monday, as data showed Canada's current account surplus turning positive and ahead of an expected interest rate hike this week by the Bank of Canada. Canada's current account surplus was C$5.0 billion in the first quarter, swinging from a revised C$137 million deficit in the fourth quarter. It was the widest surplus since the second quarter of 2008. "We expect the ongoing strength in commodities to support the current account in Q2 (second quarter), though offset by a deeper services deficit as travel recovers more fully," said Shelly Kaushik, an economist at BMO Capital Markets. Canada's GDP data, due on Tuesday, could help guide expectations for the Bank of Canada policy outlook. Money markets expect the central bank to raise its benchmark rate by half a percentage point for a second straight time at a policy decision on Wednesday. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.5% higher at 1.2657 to the greenback, or 79.01 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest since April 22 at 1.2651. Gains for the loonie came as world share markets rose and the U.S. dollar lost ground against a basket of major currencies, with investors betting on a possible slowdown in U.S. monetary tightening. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was up 1.8% at $117.17 a barrel as traders waited to see whether a European Union meeting would reach an agreement on banning Russian oil imports. U.S. crude oil futures rose 0.6% to $117.17 a barrel as China eased COVID-19 restrictions and traders priced in expectations that the European Union will eventually reach an agreement to ban Russian oil imports. Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, with the 10-year up 3.5 basis points at 2.825%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Barbara Lewis and Diane Craft)
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Analysis: Turkey's recurring currency nightmare strikes again

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - Another 9% plunge in Turkey's lira this month and debt market danger gauges at levels last seen during the 2008 global crash have prompted investor concerns that a fresh crisis might be brewing in the country. Whether President Tayyip Erdogan's government can avoid market turmoil,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

British competition watchdog lines up new chair

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - British anti-trust regulator the Competition and Markets Authority has lined up management consultancy veteran Marcus Bokkerink as its new chair. Bokkerink - who retired as a managing director and senior partner at Boston Consulting Group in December 2020 - has been named the preferred candidate for the role, Britain’s business ministry confirmed on Tuesday. (Reporting by Iain Withers, Editing by Huw Jones)
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

