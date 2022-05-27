ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

India face Jordan in their last warm-up match ahead of AFC Asian Cup qualifiers

By Mudeet Arora
90min
90min
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Indian national football...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afc Asian Cup#Football Team#Jordan#Indian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

Djordje Mihailovic draws concern after early exit from CF Montreal match

Midfielder ​​Djordje Mihailovic drew fitness concerns on Saturday after exiting CF Montreal’s match against FC Cincinnati early with an apparent injury. Mihailovic collided with opponent Junior Moreno just moments after the whistle, and initially played on before eventually being forced off the pitch in the 17th minute.
MLS
90min

90min

568
Followers
4K+
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy