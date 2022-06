An 18-year-old is dead after becoming trapped in sand while digging a hole with his younger sister at a beach in New Jersey. Per a report from News 12 Westchester, the incident occurred on Tuesday while the man and his 17-year-old sister were “digging a large hole” at a Toms River beach. Both individuals were trapped when the sand collapsed, ultimately resulting in the response of multiple local agencies.

