Liverpool vs Real Madrid: How to Watch / Live Stream The UEFA Champions League Final In India

By Neil Andrew
 4 days ago

Liverpool take on Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final in Paris on Saturday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match in India.

Jurgen Klopp's team will be looking to make it a historic cup treble by winning the European Cup having already won the Carabao and FA Cups.

Liverpool have enjoyed an impressive journey to the final beating Inter Milan, Benfica, and Villarreal in the knockout rounds after winning all of their matches in the group stages.

Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid knocked out PSG, Chelsea, and Real Madrid on the way to the final, all of which were dramatic and scintillating encounters.

Kick-off Time

India

Kick-off starts at 00:30 IST (Sunday)

Where to Watch

For viewers in India, the game will be available on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 4, SONY TEN 4 HD, JioTV, and Sony LIV.

