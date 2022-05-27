Cambridge-South Dorchester celebrates the class of 2022

CAMBRIDGE — Seniors in the Cambridge-South Dorchester High School Class of 2022 received their diplomas Tuesday during a commencement ceremony at the school.

CSD Principal Jerome Stover, Dorchester County Public Schools Board President Laura Layton and DCPS Superintendent Dave Bromwell presented diplomas to the class of 166.

Keynote speaker Bobby Audley, a nationally-recognized coach, gave the commencement address, advising students on ways to be successful in the future with three recommendations. First, Audley said new graduates should strive to have "50 cups of coffee" every year; that is, to have 50 purposeful conversations with mentors, mentees and friends.

Second, he said, "How you show up matters," meaning that the seniors should do try to be a person who brings positive energy into whatever situation they are in. Third, he said, "Do what you can with where you are," and added the admonition that the new entrants to the professional world ensure they aren't lured by the "shiny object" of a specific dream job, but rather that they are passionate at their pursuit.

Valedictorian John Condon told his classmates that choices are cumulative, and that while, "Our past is in the past," choices going forward would be the difference.

Condon compared the upcoming experience of life to mountain climbing, showing that upcoming choices about how to prepare for big obstacles in the future would determine what the journey was like. "The mountain is still there to climb," he said of the inevitability of the journey.

Salutatorian Ian Henry compared his class's experience to a roller coaster ride, with some of the highs and lows of the COVID shutdown and other challenges beings more than anyone had expected.

"In spite of all these obstacles, we have persevered," Henry said.

Just prior to dismissing the newly minted graduates, Stover said the graduating class had received more than four million dollars in scholarship money.

