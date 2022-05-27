ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MD

Cambridge-South Dorchester celebrates the class of 2022

By By MIKE DETMER
Dorchester Star
Dorchester Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f3INe_0fs4Rs0g00

CAMBRIDGE — Seniors in the Cambridge-South Dorchester High School Class of 2022 received their diplomas Tuesday during a commencement ceremony at the school.

CSD Principal Jerome Stover, Dorchester County Public Schools Board President Laura Layton and DCPS Superintendent Dave Bromwell presented diplomas to the class of 166.

Keynote speaker Bobby Audley, a nationally-recognized coach, gave the commencement address, advising students on ways to be successful in the future with three recommendations. First, Audley said new graduates should strive to have "50 cups of coffee" every year; that is, to have 50 purposeful conversations with mentors, mentees and friends.

Second, he said, "How you show up matters," meaning that the seniors should do try to be a person who brings positive energy into whatever situation they are in. Third, he said, "Do what you can with where you are," and added the admonition that the new entrants to the professional world ensure they aren't lured by the "shiny object" of a specific dream job, but rather that they are passionate at their pursuit.

Valedictorian John Condon told his classmates that choices are cumulative, and that while, "Our past is in the past," choices going forward would be the difference.

Condon compared the upcoming experience of life to mountain climbing, showing that upcoming choices about how to prepare for big obstacles in the future would determine what the journey was like. "The mountain is still there to climb," he said of the inevitability of the journey.

Salutatorian Ian Henry compared his class's experience to a roller coaster ride, with some of the highs and lows of the COVID shutdown and other challenges beings more than anyone had expected.

"In spite of all these obstacles, we have persevered," Henry said.

Just prior to dismissing the newly minted graduates, Stover said the graduating class had received more than four million dollars in scholarship money.

Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Dorchester Star and Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com .

Comments / 0

Related
Cape Gazette

SDARJ scholarship goes to Sussex Central grad

Trinity Nicole Harris of Millsboro has been awarded a Charlotte King Scholarship by the Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice. The scholarship is based on demonstrated commitment to racial justice through community involvement. Set to graduate from Sussex Central High School, Harris will attend Delaware Tech in the fall, majoring...
chestertownspy.org

Spy Report: Digging to Find Caroline County

It must be confessed upfront that the Spy only knew about an archaeological dig taking place in Caroline County this Memorial Day weekend because a cousin had emailed this writer from North Carolina that she was on her way to Denton to participate. It seems like most archaeological fieldwork is...
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
talbotspy.org

Habitat Choptank Raffles off the Habitat Hut

Habitat for Humanity Choptank is raffling off the Habitat Hut as a fundraiser for their mission to build homes, community and hope in Talbot and Dorchester Counties. Habitat for Humanity Choptank is building and raffling off a backyard shed called the Habitat Hut as their spring fundraiser. The Habitat Hut is a 10’ x 14’ backyard shed valued at $8,000, and it was fully designed, constructed, furnished, and decorated by Habitat Choptank’s dedicated construction volunteers, repair crew, and board members. The Habitat Hut includes a brand new TV, a new Weber grill for barbecues, and a counter window with barstools.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Baltimore featured in new book on history of Black nuns in America

When you think of Black nuns, maybe Sister Mary Clarence from the movie “Sister Act” comes to mind. That’s the only Black nun Dr. Shannen Dee Williams, a lifelong Catholic, knew about. At least until she found a photograph in 2007 of “four smiling Black Catholic sisters that steadied my hand on the microfilm reader that day,” Williams writes in the introduction of her new book that chronicles the history of Black Catholic nuns in the United States.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dorchester County, MD
City
Cambridge, MD
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Education
Dorchester County, MD
Education
townsquaredelaware.com

Meet Delaware’s Teacher of the Year, Brandywine’s Jahsha Tabron

Jahsha Tabron’s passion for English and literature exploded after reading Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” and “Macbeth” in her 11th grade honors English class in the Bronx. Thirty years later, Tabron – who is Delaware’s Teacher of the Year for 2022 – leads her own English class at Brandywine High School.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

PACE Your Life provides medical and social services for seniors

PACE Your Life, a comprehensive medical and social services program for nursing home-eligible adults 55 and older who reside in their home, opened its doors at the Milford Wellness Village May 20 and is now accepting participants to enroll in the all-inclusive program. PACE, which stands for Program of All-Inclusive...
MILFORD, DE
whatsupmag.com

Talbot County Board of Education Appoints New Superintendent of Schools

Easton, MD - With a unanimous vote at the May 18, 2022 meeting, the Talbot County Board of Education appointed Dr. Sharon Pepukayi as the new Talbot County Superintendent of Schools, effective July 1, 2022, pending finalization of the contract and approval of the Maryland State Superintendent of Schools, Mr. Mohammed Choudhury.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
Katie Cherrix

Five Bars and Nightclubs for Singles in Ocean City, Maryland

If you're single for the summer, there's no better place to party than Ocean City, Maryland. While the town is known as America's Finest Family Resort, there are plenty of bars and nightclubs in Ocean City, Maryland that offer adults-only excitement. Whether you want to stay single or find a steamy summer romance, here are five places you can live your best life in Ocean City this summer.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Henry
themunchonline.com

1911 W Baltimore St APT. 2

Central Air & Heat, Wall to Wall Carpet, Modern Apartment, Laundry room in the building, Balcony view 1911 W. Baltimore is located one block from Bon Secours Hospital, on the 20 & 30 Bus Line, minutes from downtown Baltimore, the balcony view gives you a front-row seat to the harbors firework displays.
BALTIMORE, MD
realtormarney.com

Baltimore County Farmers’ Market in Timonium 2022

The Baltimore County Farmers Market 2022 plans to be open from June 1-October 26. It will be held 10am-1pm on Wednesdays. The Baltimore County Farmers Market is held at the Timonium Fairgrounds. This is its’ 13th year!. The farms represented at the Timonium Fairgrounds Farmers Market in 2022 are:
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
wfft.com

Trine drives in nine runs to take down No. 1 Salisbury

SALEM, Va. (WFFT) – A huge fourth inning gave the Trine University softball team their second straight victory over a top-five ranked team as they advance to the winners' bracket final, just one win away from the championship best of three series. The team faced off with Salisbury University...
SALEM, VA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMD Chronicle Week in Review for May 21-27, 2022

Calvert County: The 74th Maryland Ornithological Society (MOS) Annual Convention hosted in Solomons: After a two-year in-person hiatus due to covid precautions and restrictions, birders and nature enthusiasts throughout Maryland gathered in Solomons for its annual convention this past weekend. The Convention was held at the Solomons Inn Resort and Marina.  Since its inception, this […]
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commencement Ceremony#Csd#Dcps
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Troutless Maryland stream gets restoration green light

Maryland regulators have given a green light to a controversial restoration project in the state’s only Coastal Plain stream to have supported brook trout until recently. The Maryland Department of the Environment recently approved a proposal by the state’s Department of Natural Resources to restore a portion of Jabez Branch, a tributary of the Severn River in Anne […]
MARYLAND STATE
Cape Gazette

Beach glass ring-making workshop registration due June 7

Heidi Lowe Gallery will offer a five-hour jewelry-making class from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, June 11, on how to make a silver ring with a beach glass setting. The same class will be offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, July 9, and Saturday, Aug. 13. This...
LEWES, DE
Katie Cherrix

Where to Go Camping Near Ocean City, Maryland This Summer

Roasting marshmallows over a campfireLeon Contreras on Unsplash. Whether you are glamping in an RV or roughing it in a tent, there are several campgrounds near Ocean City, MD that offer everything you need to have a fun, relaxing camping trip. Here are a few of the best campgrounds near Ocean City you can enjoy this summer.
OCEAN CITY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WBAL Radio

Mother addresses suicide of Army son in Memorial Day address

A Harford County mother who lost her Army sergeant son to suicide will share her story during Monday's Memorial Day Ceremony at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Timonium. "He loved the military, we are a military family," Linda Willey told WBAL NewsRadio about her son Army Sgt. Clayton Willey. Listen:...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Man drowns near Sandy Point State Park in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A man drowned in the water near Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis Monday, according to Maryland police. Citizens pulled a man floating in the water near the Sandy Point Shoal Lighthouse into their boat and took him back to shore, where he was pronounced dead, the Maryland Natural Resources Police said Sunday.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Cape Gazette

Otters devour Lewes garden’s prized koi

When a Lewes couple realized something had devoured all the fish and frogs in their garden pond, they went to work to find the culprit. Turns out their pond was a smorgasbord for local river otters. “We finally have accepted that a pond with fish is not a good idea....
LEWES, DE
Wbaltv.com

2 tornadoes touched down Friday in Maryland

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. — Two tornadoes touched down during Friday's severe storms that moved through Maryland, according to the National Weather Service. An EF-1 tornado with estimated 90 mph peak winds touched down Friday night near the Charles-St. Mary’s County line. The weather service announced Sunday morning that the tornado traveled 4.16 miles with a width of about 100 yards. No injuries or deaths were reported.
CHARLOTTE HALL, MD
Dorchester Star

Dorchester Star

Dorchester County, MD
113
Followers
138
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Dorchester Star is a weekly newspaper, serving Dorchester County, Maryland since 1873.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/dorchester_star/

Comments / 0

Community Policy