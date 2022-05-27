ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Beach, CA

One Killed in Traffic Collision in Huntington Beach

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MZfw8_0fs4PeyA00
Photo: Getty Images

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CNS) - One person was killed and another injured Thursday evening in a collision in Huntington Beach that involved a vehicle that was previously being pursued by police.

The collision was reported just before 8:10 p.m. on Brookhurst Street between Hamilton Avenue and Bushard Street, near the Santa Ana River, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. The HBPD reported both individuals were in the same car.

The name of the deceased person was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The HBPD reported the Fountain Valley Police Department previously engaged the vehicle in a pursuit, but terminated it before the collision occurred. The vehicle was not being pursued when it crashed, according to police.

Brookhurst Street between Hamilton Avenue and Bushard Street were closed for an unknown duration as authorities investigated the crash.

Comments / 0

Related
Key News Network

Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle at Scene Dies at Hospital

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle around 8:28 p.m. Sunday, May 29, on the 1600 block of Towne Street in the city of Pomona. Pomona Police Officers responded to the area of Towne Avenue and Alcott Street regarding an injury traffic collision and discovered an unresponsive adult male pedestrian down in lanes of traffic, according to Traffic Services Bureau Pomona Police Department.
POMONA, CA
onscene.tv

Pursuit Suspect Crashes Into Palm Tree, Dies | Huntington Beach

05.26.2022 | HUNTINGTON BEACH – According to the Huntington Beach P.D. Public Information Coordinator, Jennifer Carey, H.B.P.D. units were not involved in this pursuit. Fountain Valley police were involved in the pursuit but it’s unknown why they were chasing the Honda Civic. The pursuit was cancelled prior to...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Fountain Valley, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Accidents
Huntington Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Huntington Beach, CA
City
Santa Ana, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
NBC Los Angeles

Video Captures Fireworks, Man on Top of Street Sign at Street Takeover

A street takeover brought huge crowds, fireworks, and at least one person willing to climb to the top of a street sign to a Compton neighborhood Sunday night. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputies were alerted to the incident at Caldwell Street and Wilmington Avenue around 1:30 a.m. overnight into Monday.
COMPTON, CA
KTLA

1 killed in 210 Freeway crash near Arcadia

One person was killed early Sunday morning in a crash on the 210 Freeway in Arcadia. The crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. on the eastbound side of the 210 Freeway at Santa Anita Avenue. Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, including a semi truck, the California Highway Patrol said. Video from the scene […]
ARCADIA, CA
foxla.com

Driver seriously injured after crash off 405 in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - A motorist suffered major injuries Sunday when his vehicle slammed into the right shoulder wall of the San Diego (405) Freeway in Inglewood, authorities said. The crash on the northbound freeway, at the Manchester Boulevard off-ramp, occurred at about 6:15 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported. Paramedics...
INGLEWOOD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Collision#Police#Cns#Traffic Accident#Hbpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KTLA

Teen seriously injured in Rancho Santa Margarita crash

A 17-year-old junior at Trabuco Hills High School was seriously injured in a crash earlier this week, and now his friend and family are raising funds to help with his recovery. The crash happened Tuesday around 10 p.m. on Antonio Parkway at Tijeras Creek Road in Rancho Santa Margarita. A woman’s vehicle slammed into a […]
RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA
Canyon News

35-Year-Old Hiker Dies At Will Rogers State Park

PACIFIC PALISADES— The Los Angeles Fire Department Air Ops rescue crew discovered the body of a hiker in Will Rogers State Park on Sunday, May 29. At 11:39 a.m., the LAFD responded to a call about a hiker rescue. The LAFD Air Ops located the hiker and lowered two rescuers to his location. A patient assessment was conducted and the hiker – described as a 35-year-old male – was pronounced dead at the scene.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
39K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy