Kennard Alumni to host Junteenth Celebration and library Giving Day

CENTREVILLE — Join the Kennard Alumni Association from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, as they host the Queen Anne’s County’s annual “Juneteenth” Celebration. Featuring the Karen Sommerville Music’s “Sombarkin” a cappella trio at the Kennard African American Cultural Heritage Center and Museum at 410 Little Kidwell Avenue in Centreville, this will be a free community festival.

African American artists will perform and display their crafts and exhibits, vendors will offer wares, and lecturers will educate. African American food and drink will be available. We are asking the community to bring donations of books, periodicals, videos about/by African Americans to help us expand our AA History Resource Library. This is a smoke free event. For additional information contact Clay Washington at 443-239-2110 or email juneteenthqa@gmail.com.