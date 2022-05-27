Community drawing on history to build a new future

PEA RIDGE — A Raleigh woman hopes to create a brighter future for her hometown by leaning into its history.

Starting at 8 a.m. and continuing until 1 p.m. Saturday, the Shamrock Farmers and Artisans Market will be open on the southern shore of the Albemarle Sound Bridge on N.C. 32, between Washington and Chowan counties.

Sandy Stillman-Alvin wants the market to serve as a stepping stone for revitalizing Pea Ridge and its neighboring communities.

“I am approaching this from a stewardship position. I want to help resurrect the economy down here. I want to see this place thrive like I remember it,” Stillman-Alvin said.

When Stillman-Alvin was growing up in Pea Ridge, her father owned a furniture and propane business and her maternal grandfather and others were commercial fishermen. The Soundside Restaurant attracted people from across the region and a beachfront arcade operated in the summer.

However, starting in the 1970s, young people starting leaving the area for school, work or military service and didn’t return. Stillman-Alvin was among them.

Along with the population loss, changes in how people shopped furthered the area’s decline.

Tougher rules governing the underground storage of gasoline, along with the rise of convenience stores and the public’s desire for big-box retailers, closed filling stations and general stores in the area. Stillman-Alvin’s family business and the restaurant also closed.

Stillman-Alvin eventually sold the home she grew up in but wanted to keep the store her maternal grandfather, Raymond Patrick, started in 1937, shortly before the first Albemarle Sound Bridge opened in 1938.

Initially, Stillman-Alvin wanted to turn the store into a museum celebrating Pea Ridge’s history but the building needs repairs.

She started talking about her ideas with her cousin, Tracy Phillips-Berk. She finally decided a farmers market would be perfect for the location.

“I have a general sort of value for healthy living,” she said. “A farmers market is a great way to get healthy produce, whole foods. The second thing I like about the market concept is that it builds community.”

She knew almost from the beginning that “Shamrock” would be part of the market’s name.

“I knew I wanted to call it ‘Shamrock’ because it would be reminiscent of the Patrick family that used to own the land,” she said.

The acronym Shamrock stands for is Southern Historic Albemarle Market and Repository of Community and Kindred, she said, with the museum she dreams of representing the repository of community and kindred.

Stillman-Alvin consulted with East Carolina University’s regional development office about the project. She said those she talked with loved it and discussed ways students in the program could help with its development. However, COVID-19 hit and the project was put on pause.

Phillips-Beck previously managed a nearby farmers market. She saw that during the pandemic, people felt safer shopping in open-air markets, and as a result, more of them opened. She also knew people who had hobbies that they had turned into small businesses during the pandemic.

Stillman-Alvin said she realized the community was ready for the market last Christmas, when she made a social media posting inviting people to decorate a cedar tree near the store with ornaments. The response exceeded her expectations.

“It was a signal to me that the community wanted to behave like a community and a market is a great place to do that,” she said.

Phillips-Beck is the market director for the Shamrock Farmers and Artisans Market. She reached out to farmers, food producers and artisans she has worked with about opening vendor stalls.

About a dozen vendors are expected Saturday, including Hippy Dippy Goat Soap of Creswell and Sweet Reasons Farm and Kitchen of Edenton. Vendors will be selling eggs, plants, prepared and frozen foods. Jewelry marketers, photographers and a lemonade vendor also will be on hand.

“Our rule (for participation) is handcrafted, handmade and homegrown,” Phillips-Beck said. “This time of year a lot of vendors have already set their schedule so I’m excited we have that many.”

Spruill Farm will join later this summer when vegetable harvests start, Phillips-Beck said.

“We are at an in-between stage for vegetables. We’re at the end of berry season but haven’t quite hit the veggie season yet,” Phillips-Beck said. However, they wanted to open on Saturday to capture part of the Memorial Day weekend traffic.

Like her cousin, Phillips-Beck is excited to build the future on the community’s history.

“This is part of our family’s heritage. My father was a farmer, his father farmed,” Phillips-Beck said. “Eventually we would like to turn the building into a heritage museum because we don’t want to lose that.”

According to the Washington County Travel and Tourism Authority website, settlers living in modern day Currituck, Pasquotank, Pequimans, Bertie and Chowan counties begin to look at settling on the southern side of the Albemarle Sound. Records show that by 1706, enough people had settled on the southern side of the sound that bridges were being built through swamps, including one in the vicinity of Pea Ridge.

In the late 1830s, portions of Pea Ridge were sold to the owners of Somerset Plantation. Their plan was to grow mulberry trees to support a silkworm industry.

It failed.

Because the area had large swaths of uninterrupted sandy soil, it was given the name Sahara. It’s believed the name Pea Ridge came after the Civil War and is connected to the fact that peanuts, sometimes called ground peas, and other legumes did well in the sandy soil.

Phillips-Berk said while she knows she should be nervous, she’s not because the necessary pieces have fallen into place.

“I just hope people participate. The community is abuzz about it, that’s what’s so great,” Phillips-Berk said. “I’ve got just such good feedback from the community about it.”

Stillman-Alvin said she hopes people from across the region join them at the market.

The market is still accepting applications for vendors through its website, https://theshamrock-market.com/.