Vigils seeks action on gun violence

Participants in a vigil outside a Greenville elementary school on Thursday called for action days after a gunman’s rampage killed 21 at a Texas grade school and following more scares at local schools.

Local clergy, education and law enforcement leaders gathered at Lakerforest Elementary to mourn the 18 children and two adults killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.

The Rev. Bob Hudak, a member of Pitt County Interfaith Clergy, asked elected officials to restrict access to assault weapons used to kill in Texas and other recent mass shootings.

“We got to love, but then we have to try to transform some of that into a passionate concern that our politicians and elected officials, who dare to have the nerve, that we need to go out and get guns … and arm our teachers, when they’re the very ones who don’t trust our teachers to determine which books are appropriate for the students to read,” Hudak said.

Hudak said too many lawmakers are afraid to address the “elephant in the room that happens to be guns ... our fascination with guns replaced, for those of us who are faith-based and believe in the Ten Commandments, to love thy neighbor, the second commandment, with an interpretation of the second amendment that is just a little statement about militia taken out of context and become a practice in idolatry.”

Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance said that law enforcement is doing its best to keep the community safe from gun violence, but that it will take the work of legislators to prevent the community from gathering “in the same place, once again, for the same reason,” in reference to mass shootings.

“We continue to try and do our part in the community, in the schools, by placing resource officers in these schools,” Dance said. “But it’s not enough. We need our legislators to be a part of helping us. We can only enforce the laws, we don’t make them. We will enforce them, but they have to be there in order for us to do that.”

Greenville police reported Wednesday that a 15-year-old student at J.H. Rose is facing criminal charges that he took to social media Tuesday about a potential shooting at the school.

It’s not the only social media scare in the county. Tom McClellan, public information officer for Pitt County Schools, confirmed that Bethel Elementary went on lockdown between 1:37-3:30 p.m. Thursday in light of a social media threat later determined to hold no merit.

School resource officers assigned to D.H. Conley High School were notified about 1 p.m. Thursday of another social media scare, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office reported. The school was also placed on lockdown as a precaution with detectives from the major crimes and special operation units responding along with Sheriff Dance.

D.H. Conley student Sha’Niyah Pittman, 18, was identified as a suspect and located, arrested and charged with a felony count of communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property.

James Tripp, a former chief deputy with the sheriff’s office and now chairman of the Pitt County Board of Education, said that safety is essential to education.

“We the board put safety first,” said Tripp, whose granddaughter attends Lakeforest. “We want all of our schools as safe as possible to house our children and give them a place to get their education.

“My heart grieves. My granddaughter attends this school. My grandson attended this school. To see and hear of the children that were killed, put something in my spirit that I didn’t like.”

Tripp said that he does not believe mental health is the sole factor that goes into shootings like the ones in Texas and at the Tops supermarket in Buffalo, New York, on May 14, where 10 people, all black, were killed by an 18-year-old who was later arrested.

“I don’t believe everyone is mental who picks up a weapon and uses it,” Tripp said. “They are wicked.”

Locally and across the state, residents have reacted to the shooting. First Presbyterian Church in Greenville placed 18 child-sized classroom chairs between two adult chairs in front of the church marquee at Elm and 14th Streets. The marquee read “Jesus wept.”

In Winston-Salem protesters lined up outside U.S. Sen. Richard Burr’s office with signs against gun violence. The North Carolina Democratic Party criticized Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson for his scheduled appearance at the National Rifle Association in Texas.

“Just hours after a gunman murdered 21 people in Texas, Donald Trump and Republican leaders, including Mark Robinson, are still scheduled to speak at the NRA convention this week — making clear they stand with the gun lobby over our children,” said Ellie Dougherty, party spokesperson. “Thoughts and prayers are not enough. Mark Robinson and the North Carolina Republican Party are beholden to the NRA instead of protecting our children.”

In a video Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper called for action at the state level.

“What on Earth is more important than protecting our children?” Cooper said. “What on Earth is more important than stopping our schools, houses of worship and even grocery stores from turning into slaughter fields?

“I’m angry and I know we all are. Yet again.”

Cooper referenced his 2019 executive action to strengthen background checks and state-mandated safety plans. He said that is not enough, however. He called for stronger laws and for Republicans to do more, such as passing a universal background check law and banning assault weapons.

“Until they do, state legislators should close North Carolina’s permit loopholes for these weapons,” Cooper said. “Pass it, and I’ll sign it.”

Cooper said the same for a red flag law he’s proposed allowing judges to strip violent criminals and those labeled “severely mentally ill” of their firearms as well as Medicaid expansion, which he said would provide billions of dollars for mental health.

“We cannot normalize the mass murder of children. We cannot wait any longer. It has to stop,” Cooper said.